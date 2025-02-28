‘Sad Eyes’ Singer Robert John Dead at 79

Robert John, the artist behind the U.S. No. 1 hit “Sad Eyes” and a Top 5 rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” passed away on Monday, February 24th.

His son, Michael Patrick, revealed to Rolling Stone that his father had been recovering from a stroke suffered years ago.

John was 79.

Singer-songwriter Robert John dies at 79..best known for the 1979 #1 Sad Eyes. pic.twitter.com/yPXVGsiLKB — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) February 26, 2025

Written and performed by John, “Sad Eyes” tells the poignant story of a man ending a fleeting romance as his main partner returns. Released by EMI America, the single soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in October 1979, marking a major milestone over 20 years after John first entered the pop charts.

The song dethroned The Knack’s six-week chart-topping hit, “My Sharona,” and also achieved notable success internationally—reaching the Top 10 in Canada and Australia, while narrowly missing the Top 30 in the UK.

“Sad Eyes” marked his final major hit, but it was far from his first. In 1972, John’s rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” held the No. 3 spot on the charts for three weeks. Over the course of 25 years, he made an additional eight appearances on the Hot 100, showcasing his enduring presence in music.

Robert John Recorded His First Single at Age 12

Robert John (surname Pedrick), born on January 3, 1946, in Brooklyn, began his music career early. Performing under the name Bobby Pedrick Jr., he recorded his first single at just 12 years old with Big Top Records. His debut track, “White Bucks and Saddle Shoes,” climbed to No. 74 on the charts. Despite releasing a few more singles in the late 1950s, his time with the label came to an end shortly after.

A decade passed before he returned to the charts. His song “If You Don’t Want My Love” broke into the Top 50 in both the U.S. and UK under Columbia Records. Following a short tenure at A&M, he transitioned to Atlantic Records, where he achieved major success with the hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Seven years after the massive success of “Sad Eyes,” John achieved two additional, albeit smaller, hits in 1980 with “Lonely Eyes” and “Hey There Lonely Girl.”