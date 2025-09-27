Sabrina Carpenter Explains Her Tongue-In-Cheek Attitude Toward Men In Her Latest Album

Sabrina Carpenter has stirred many mixed reactions with her latest album, Man’s Best Friend. In a recent interview, she explains her view toward men further.

Songs such as “Manchild” and “Tears” have provoked reactions from both men and women for their lyrics and themes. Singing about the ineptitude, emotional immaturity, and the qualities that matter most to her has divided opinions.

On September 23, Sabrina Carpenter, 26, spoke to Vogue Italy for the October cover story. There, she further explained her complex thoughts and feelings toward men. She also touched on how important humor and wit has been to her.

“I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch … in positive and negative ways,” she said. “I feel really adored and inspired and loved by some of them … and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by others.”

It appears that Carpenter believes it’s up to women to “train” men to become decent people. It’s a thought also expressed in “Manchild.”

“When one of my female friends announces that she’s having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he’s going to be raised right,” she explained. “Correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve only been on Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we’ve always kind of had to train them. Unfortunately, it’s a tale as old as time.”

Sabrina Carpenter Believes Humor Allows Her To Breach Or Handle Uncomfortable Situations

“Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me,” she explained.

“My whole life I felt like humor was just this … I think it was usually just sort of a wit that kind of saved me. It was always there to make sure that at the end of the day I was protecting myself for the future.”

Her humor has been moulded through her family. “Sarcasm has passed down generations,” she explained. “My parents are both extremely sarcastic… and so is my sister. We all have a bit of caustic humor in our blood.”

It is clear that not everyone appreciates the witty and explicit delivery in her songs. But that’s not something Carpenter has concerned herself with.