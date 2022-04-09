Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Allegedly Furious After His Ex Moved In ‘Just A Few Blocks Away,’ Questionable Source Says

Is Ryan Seacrest new girlfriend fuming over his ex’s latest move? One tabloid claims Seacrest is under pressure to high-tail it out of his current living quarters. Here’s the latest gossip about Seacrest’s love life.

Julianne Hough ‘Hoofs It Too Close’ To Seacrest?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Julianne Hough is making waves in Ryan Seacrest’s new relationship with Aubrey Paige. The Dancing with the Stars alum recently landed a role in the Broadway show POTUS, but her arrival in New York City isn’t sitting well with Paige. “Aubrey isn’t happy to see Julianne moving so close to her and Ryan!” an insider dishes. “She’s always been jealous of how close they’ve stayed!” And now that Hough is single again after divorcing Brooks Laich, Paige is on high alert.

“She and Ryan are well on the road to an engagement. But knowing Julianne is single and living just a few blocks away makes Aubrey more than a little nervous!” the snitch squeals. “Aubrey and Ryan have been together for less than a year. She can’t compete with their history and is concerned old feelings might be unleashed.”

Aubrey Paige Scared She ‘Can’t Compete’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, it’s true Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest are still friendly. Hough and her brother Derek phoned in for a video interview with Seacrest just last month. They addressed how people thought the interaction would be awkward but insisted that they are still friends and have “respect and love” for one another nine years after splitting. So, given their extremely mature outlook on things, it doesn’t seem like Paige would have any reason to worry.

Furthermore, Hough isn’t going to New York for Seacrest; she’s going for work. Hough has reportedly signed a lease for a beautiful townhome in the city, and she’s clearly looking forward to making her Broadway debut. And considering how big the “Big Apple” really is, Hough and Seacrest shouldn’t have to worry about bumping into one another.

And finally, even if Paige was feeling a little bit insecure after hearing the news, we’re sure this tabloid wouldn’t know anything about it. Paige and Seacrest have kept things pretty lowkey since getting together, so we’re certain they aren’t letting such private information slip to the tabloids.

The Magazine On Ryan Seacrest

The National Enquirer has a bone to pick with Ryan Seacrest. Last year, the outlet reported Seacrest was “reeling towards an early grave” after a health scare. Then the magazine claimed Seacrest was making Selena Gomez uncomfortable with his flirting and general “horndog” behavior. And more recently, the publication alleged Seacrest was panicking over a “man boob nightmare.” Obviously, Seacrest doesn’t have any friends over at the Enquirer.

