Ryan Seacrest Supposedly Panicked Over ‘Man Boob Nightmare,’ Anonymous Source Claims

Is Ryan Seacrest panicking about his recent weight gain? One tabloid claims the TV personality will likely never get his old body back. Here’s what we know about Seacrest’s recent health scare.

Ryan Seacrest Facing ‘Man Boob Nightmare’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Ryan Seacrest is packing on the relationship weight. A recent photo of the Live! host soaking up the sun revealed that he isn’t as lean as he once was — particularly in the chest region. “He’s spent so many years with never an inch to pinch, but middle age has caught up to him,” a source tells the tabloid.

“Now he’s looking way more like an average Joe with love handles and flabby chest. He doesn’t know how it happened, but it did.” The tabloid also blames the pandemic for Seacrest’s recent weight gain, insisting he has also gained a new love for chugging beer. “This is a guy who was so obsessed with fitness he worked out religiously. But he’s been slacking off and packing it on, enjoying too much of the good life with Aubrey.”

The tipster also speculates that Seacrest’s new body can’t be good for his relationship. “It can’t be attractive to her. Even if he loses weight, he’s still going to have a hard time losing the stubborn moobs and, short of surgery, it’ll take more than push-ups to firm up that chest!”

Ryan Seacrest ‘Gets Jiggly With It’?

This report is totally speculative and offensive. Just because Ryan Seacrest isn’t as fit as he once was, that doesn’t mean he’s in crisis. Besides, this supposed “insider” couldn’t even decide what was causing his weight gain. Is it his relationship? Is it age? Could it be the pandemic? Or is it just too much beer? Whatever has caused the change, it doesn’t seem like Seacrest is sweating it. In fact, the Live! host seemed happier than ever during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Seacrest looks like he’s been taking it easy and spending time with family. It’s obvious the outlet had no interest in providing insight into his life, and simply wanted to shame him for not looking exactly how he did a decade ago. But despite the tabloid’s negativity, Seacrest seems happy and healthy — and isn’t that all that matters?

The Tabloid On Ryan Seacrest

We know better than to trust anything the National Enquirer says about Ryan Seacrest. Not too long ago, the outlet claimed Seacrest was “reeling towards an early grave.” Then the magazine alleged his coworkers gave him an intervention after a recent health scare. The tabloid even claimed Seacrest was paranoid ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough was going to leak some personal information about him. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to Ryan Seacrest.

