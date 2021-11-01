Ryan Seacrest Suffering From Weight Loss, Fatigue?

Is Ryan Seacrest taking care of himself? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about the American Idol host’s suspicious weight loss. Let’s check back in to see if he ever really suffered from acute fatigue syndrome.

Ryan Seacrest’s Baffling Flu

According to the National Enquirer, Seacrest was forced to take time away from Live! over a mysterious ailment, which one insider believed was a bout with “chronic fatigue syndrome.” A source said his recent flu-like symptoms and exhaustion led to an “exhaustive battery of tests and doctors can’t seem to pinpoint what his issues are.” One insider speculated that Seacrest had suffered a stroke, and concluded: “He’s been warned he might have to give it all up if he ever wants to be healthy again.”

This story was all over the place. It blamed a day off work on about three different maladies all while noting there was no definitive cause. This tabloid loves talking about Seacrest’s health, yet he’s still perfectly healthy. A source close to Seacrest assured us the story was fabricated.

Is He Still Suffering?

If Ryan Seacrest really has some mysterious version of chronic fatigue syndrome, then you really wouldn’t know it. He’s never mentioned the illness ever, so this story was obviously made up. He’s still plugging away on Live! and American Idol and his radio show every week.

Gossip Cop has no idea why this tabloid makes up so many stories about Seacrest’s health for he’s completely fine. This story quoted doctors who had never treated Seacrest to spout absurd speculation about his life. It’s a classic tabloid move, and it’s misleading to treat speculation as fact. When Seacrest goes a while without a vacation, the tabloids claim he’s struggling with too much work, but when he does take a break, the story switches to a made-up crisis.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid later claimed Seacrest was quitting the red carpet to keep himself from an early grave. In reality, he just felt it was time to move on. Plus, COVID-19 put the red carpet permanently on pause.

Over the summer, the Enquirer claimed Seacrest was scared that Julianne Hough would leak details about his sex life. Hough has never aired her sex life in public, as only her niece has done that. None of the Hough’s family members have uttered a word about Seacrest’s performance, so he’s got nothing to worry about.

Seacrest is one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood. If he was really chronically fatigued, then there’s no way he could maintain half his schedule. Gossip Cop was right to debunk this tall tale.