Sketchy Source Said Ryan Seacrest Supposedly Got Rejected By Younger Actress Last Year

Did Ryan Seacrest date a famous actress last year? Twelve months ago, we confronted a story about the American Idol host flirting up a storm with a much younger star. Let’s look back on that rumor to see if it was true after all.

Ryan Seacrest The ‘Cradle-Robber’

According to the National Enquirer, Seacrest was apparently lusting after Selena Gomez, but she was having none of it. He posted a photo of himself with Gomez to wish her a happy birthday and commenters called them a cute couple. An insider said, “Selena is very fond of Ryan … but she doesn’t look at him as boyfriend material!” The Wizards of Waverly Place star was apparently aware of his reputation and penchant for younger women, so she was moving along.

RELATED: Shady Insider Says Pete Davidson Apparently Convinced Kim Kardashian To Have Another Child Before Breakup News Broke

The story was bogus because it mischaracterized how Seacrest uses social media. He posts happy birthday messages to many famous friends. He’s obviously not dating the likes of Jennifer Lopez or Shawn Mendes, so why was Gomez treated any differently? Since Seacrest was dating model Aubrey Paige at the time, we comfortably debunked the story,

How’s Ryan Seacrest Doing?

One year later and Seacrest is still not dating Gomez. He and Paige are still going strong. They were recently spotted on vacation in Ibiza, so it’s safe to say they’re in the lap of luxury.

As for Gomez, she just celebrated her monumental 30th birthday. She was surrounded by friends… and perhaps a new beau. While she hasn’t commented on the rumors, Gomez was spotted dancing and staying close to producer Andrea Iervolino all night.

Seacrest did not post an image on Instagram of the two this year. Maybe he wanted to avoid absurd rumors altogether. This is a classic example of a tabloid simply inventing a rumor out of nothing more than a friendly message.

The Trash Did Not Stop

The Enquirer continues to target Seacrest to this day. It recently blamed Seacrest’s departure for sliding ratings at E!. In reality, the drop has been negligible. Ratings are down across the board in cable anyway.

We also busted its story about Seacrest fighting with Kelly Ripa over equality issues. He and Ripa are friends so that was absurd. Lest we forget, this very tabloid announced Seacrest would leave Live! in 2018, yet that did not happen. The Enquirer is simply not a valid source for information on Seacrest. He and Gomez are friends and nothing more.

More Stories From Suggest