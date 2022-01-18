Fans Fear For Ryan Seacrest’s Health After He Shares His Allegedly ‘Extreme’ Diet

Are Ryan Seacrest‘s fans worried he’s taking his diet too far? One tabloid claims the TV personality may be overdoing it with his “post-Christmas diet.” Let’s take a look at Seacrest’s new fitness regime.

Ryan Seacrest Opts For ‘Extreme Diet’ To Start The New Year?

The latest edition of Star reports Ryan Seacrest’s diet is drawing concern from his fans. The American Idol host has a reputation for being “the hardest working person in Hollywood,” and it looks like he takes that same extreme dedication when it comes to his health. Seacrest recently shared his “post-Christmas diet,” but fans noticed that his meal plan was looking dangerously sparse.

Post Christmas diet pic.twitter.com/KAlzARK2kY — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 29, 2021

Apparently, Seacrest is committing to an all-liquid diet, choosing a variety of broths for his three meals. Many users criticized Seacrest’s meal plan, with one person bluntly commenting, “Bro eat some food.” But Seacrest isn’t going to be deterred. According to one insider, Seacrest is “terrified of adding any lumps or bumps” to his physique. “He’s always going from one extreme diet to the next,” the tipster muses. “If anyone tries to change his mind, he gets defensive and tells them to speak to his doctor.”

Ryan Seacrest ‘Terrified’ Of Gaining Weight?

While all-liquid diets definitely require dedication, they’re fairly common. They’re typically used for a short period of time to promote healthy digestion and weight loss. This probably isn’t an all-out lifestyle change, and he’s likely already back to eating solid foods. But even if this is the new norm for Ryan Seacrest, we know for sure that he isn’t “always going from one extreme diet to the next.”

In fact, you could definitely call Seacrest a bit of a foodie. One look at his Instagram page just proves that he isn’t afraid of a few carbs, and he can definitely chow down from time to time. Let’s take a look at some of Seacrest’s greatest eats. First, there’s this photo from October when he majorly splurged at a taco restaurant.

Here’s an absolutely adorable photo from Seacrest’s birthday where he enjoyed an ice-cream cake to mark the occasion.

And here’s a photo of Seacrest helping his mother prepare for a paella night.

So, while Ryan Seacrest may have felt that he needed a bit of a detox, it’s clear his typical diet is a far cry from his all-broth meal plan. We’re sure he isn’t starving himself or committing to any unsafe diets, and this report was sounding false alarms for the star’s health.

The Tabloids On Ryan Seacrest

This is far from the first time a tabloid has accused Ryan Seacrest of overdoing it when it comes to his health. Not long ago, Us Weekly claimed Seacrest’s co-workers staged an intervention over his health. Then the National Enquirer claimed Seacrest was suffering from extreme weight loss and fatigue. And more recently, the Enquirer changed tunes, instead claiming Seacrest was packing on the pounds and suffering from a “man boob nightmare.” Obviously, none of these tabloids has any insight into Seacrest’s health.

