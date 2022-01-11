Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Allegedly Forcing Him To Sell $74.5 Million LA Mansion And Move To New York City, Latest Rumor Says

Is Aubrey Paige pressuring Ryan Seacrest to ditch his bachelor pad and get a new place with her? One tabloid claims Paige doesn’t want to live in the same house Seacrest has shared with his past girlfriends. Here’s the latest gossip about Paige and Seacrest’s relationship.

Ryan Seacrest, Aubrey Paige In ‘Housing Crisis’?

A recent edition of OK! reports Ryan Seacrest may be moving out of his New York City apartment soon, and it’s all because of his new girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. Apparently, Paige hates the idea of living in the same place Seacrest shared with his ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor and is adamant that they both need a change of scenery. “Aubrey isn’t comfortable sleeping in the same bed that [Seacrest and Taylor] did, and who can blame her,” an insider remarks.

And Paige knows just the solution. If Seacrest is willing to drop the price on his LA mansion and finally sell it, he can put the money into buying a new NYC pad. Last year, Seacrest cut $10.5 million off the asking price for the estate. However, it’s still listed at an eye-watering $74.5 million asking price.”Aubrey’s getting impatient and wants Ryan to fully commit to the relationship, but friends are telling her to let him move at his own speed,” the tipster confides. “After all, he’s used to calling the shots!”

Is Ryan Seacrest Moving?

It’s hard to believe anything in this report. First of all, we doubt anyone close to the couple is dishing their private information to any tabloids. The couple has stayed pretty quiet about their relationship, and Aubrey Paige even has her Instagram profile set to private to deter unwanted attention. That being said, from what little information we do have about the couple, it looks like things are going just fine for them.

In an Instagram post, Paige wrote, “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man. Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022,” followed by a series of cozy photos with Ryan Seacrest. As for Seacrest, he recently admitted that spending the last year with Paige has made him seriously think about starting a family. “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age,” Seacrest confessed. “I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.”

From what we can tell, Paige and Seacrest are going strong, and we have absolutely no reason to believe the couple is arguing over where to live.

The Tabloids On Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest has been a rumor magnet for years now. Not too long ago, one tabloid claimed Seacrest set his sights on dating Selena Gomez. Then the same magazine claimed the star was suffering from weight loss and fatigue. And more recently, one publication alleged Seacrest was panicked over his “man boob nightmare.” Clearly, none of the tabloids are trustworthy when it comes to Ryan Seacrest’s personal life.