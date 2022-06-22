Suspicious Insider Says E! Network Supposedly Floundering After Ryan Seacrest Departure

Is E! struggling to stay relevant after losing multiple famous faces? One tabloid claims Ryan Seacrest‘s recent departure has sent the network spiraling. Here’s what we know.

E! ‘Crying’ Without Ryan’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports that the E! network is panicking now that Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic have jumped ship. According to the article, the network is considering outsourcing its news team from Access Hollywood. “Daily Pop and Nightly Pop are in so much trouble, they are going to be with the much more successful Access Hollywood, which airs on sister network NBC,” a tipster dishes. Before signing off, the source also notes that another big exit from the network hasn’t helped. “Another problem is E! lost Kim Kardashian,” the snitch concludes.

E! In Jeopardy After High Profile Exits?

After looking into the claims, it seems like the magazine was raising red flags over nothing. Seacrest bid the network goodbye in February, and the drop in viewership has been negligible. While cable ratings are on a steady decline across the board and E! is no exception, their ratings haven’t dropped dramatically since Seacrest’s exit.

But it’s no secret that the network is changing. It was inevitable that, at some point, the channel would have to transition to a new generation. The Kardashians moved on after 20 seasons and Ryan Seacrest left after 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet. No one was really surprised by either of these developments. In fact, after Seacrest announced his departure, E! released a heartwarming statement:

“[Seacrest] has been instrumental in giving viewers a front-row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.” So, we just aren’t seeing the panicked network that the magazine is describing in its article. Will viewers miss seeing Seacrest? Absolutely. But is this a full-blown crisis over at the channel? Absolutely not.

The Tabloid On Ryan Seacrest

It’s obvious that the National Enquirer has it out for Ryan Seacrest. Last year, the outlet claimed Seacrest was panicked over an alleged “man boob nightmare.” Then the magazine claimed Seacrest’s fans were worried for his health after revealing his “extreme” diet. And more recently, the publication alleged Seacrest’s girlfriend was furious after his ex moved closer to him. It would be irresponsible to trust the Enquirer anywhere Seacrest is concerned.

