Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s Marriage Allegedly ‘Showing Cracks’ Amid Fights Over His Career And Their Family, Anonymous Source Says

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the verge of divorce after multiple blowout fights? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is “under pressure,” and they may not make it through this rough patch. Here’s the latest on one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Faking Their ‘Perfect Marriage’?

This week, OK! reports Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship may look perfect from the outside, but behind closed doors, it’s anything but. “They’ve become very good at faking it and hiding things from the public,” an insider dishes. “They’re actors, after all, and it helps both of their careers to portray a certain persona. Plus, they believe they should work things out between themselves behind closed doors.”

And one thing Reynolds is doing to work on their marriage is taking a step back from work. The actor recently announced he’d be taking a “sabbatical from moviemaking,” and the tabloid says his decision was all about pleasing Lively. “It’s hard on her for him to be away for so long. As much as she enjoys her space, it was getting to the point where they were two ships passing in the night,” the tipster reveals. “Things get tense when Ryan’s filming nonstop and he’s not around to help with the kids and the house. He and Blake will bicker over chores and household stuff.”

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Constantly Bickering?

The source goes on, revealing that Reynolds and Lively are debating moving from their upstate New York home to sunny Los Angeles. But that isn’t the only change on their minds. Apparently, both Reynolds and Lively want to have more kids. It’s just a matter of how and when that they can’t agree on. Disagreements aside, the insider insists Lively usually is going to come out on top.

“At the end of the day, she usually gets her way because she’s Ryan’s priority and he’d rather keep her happy,” the snitch confides. “Ryan knows it’s not all about him anymore, and he factors in Blake and the kids with everything he does. Right now, he wants to focus more on his home life so he and Blake can get back on solid ground again.”

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Working To Save Their Marriage?

This report is speculation at the very best. While we’re sure Reynolds and Lively would agree that no marriage is perfect, we have no reason to believe they’re struggling to make things work. First of all, it’s unlikely that this alleged “insider” is anyone close to Reynolds and Lively. The most likely scenario is that this source made this story up just to spread rumors about the famous couple.

Besides, according to all available evidence, Reynolds and Lively are doing just fine. Reynolds recently revealed that Lively sent him a sweet cupcake arrangement to support his new ad for Peloton. With the treats, Lively wrote a note that read, “To my mister, who always goes BIG or goes home. I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you. Xo Serena Bradshaw,” signing it off with a cheeky reference to her Gossip Girl character.

It’s obvious Lively and Reynolds continue to support each other’s careers and are doing their best to maximize the time they spend together as a family. We have no reason to believe the portrait this tabloid paints of them, and fans of Reynolds and Lively should look elsewhere for meaningful updates on the couple.

The Tabloid On Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively

This wouldn’t be the first time OK! published a misleading report about Reynolds and Lively. Back in 2020, the tabloid reported Lively resented Reynolds for making her put her career on hold to start a family. Then the magazine claimed Reynolds and Lively were actually expecting a fourth child. And more recently, the outlet alleged Reynolds was choosing work over Lively. Obviously, OK! isn’t reliable when it comes to Reynolds and Lively’s marriage.