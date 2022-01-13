Ryan Reynolds ‘Could Lose Everything’ With Marriage To Blake Lively Allegedly ‘In Jeopardy,’ Latest Gossip Says

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively struggling to strike a work-home life balance? One tabloid claims the couples’ respective careers have cut into the time their able to spend together with their three daughters. Here’s the latest gossip about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage.

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively ‘Refuse To Give Up’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s old routine just isn’t working anymore. While the power couple previously took turns starring in movies so the other could stay home with the kids, they never seem to spend any time together anymore. But Reynolds recently decided that enough is enough, and it’s time for him to take some time away from acting.

The Deadpool star recently announced on Instagram that he was taking “a little sabbatical from movie-making,” adding, “I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.” But one source says it’s actually about saving his marriage to Lively. “Their nine-year marriage is in jeopardy. They’ve grown further and further apart,” an insider dishes. “[They] could lose everything. They’re fighting for their marriage and are committed to spending more time together as a family,” the tipster concludes.

Are Reynolds And Lively Growing Apart?

It’s no secret that Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. According to IMDB, Reynolds already has half a dozen projects down the pipeline and the year has only just begun. That being said, we have absolutely no reason to believe Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage is or ever was in jeopardy. There isn’t any evidence to support this tabloid’s story. From what we can tell, their bond has been strong this entire time.

Just last month, Lively sent Reynolds a surprise box of cupcakes along with a sweet handwritten note to celebrate his new Peloton ad. “To my mister, who always goes big or goes home,” Lively wrote. “I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you.” The couple posed with the cupcake box for an adorable Instagram photo captioned, “Yes the cupcakes were harmed in the taking of this photo.”

And that’s just one of many examples of Lively and Reynolds supporting each other in their careers. It’s never seemed like work has stopped Lively and Reynolds from spending time together before, and we have no reason to believe anything has changed. Until any real evidence arises to support the tabloid’s story, it’s safe to say it was just baseless gossip.

The Tabloids On Ryan Reynolds

This is far from the first time a magazine has pushed this narrative. Back in October, Star reported Reynolds was choosing work over Lively. Then, Woman’s Day claimed Lively was forcing Reynolds to quit Hollywood. And more recently, OK! claimed the couple was fighting nonstop, and their marriage was “showing cracks.” Obviously, the tabloid media doesn’t have any real insight into Reynolds and Lively’s marriage.

More Trending News

George And Amal Clooney Allegedly Sleeping In Separate Rooms Amid Marital Disputes, Anonymous Source Claims

Steve Harvey Already Has ABC Bosses Warning About Being ‘Politically Correct’ On His New Judge Show

Justin Timberlake Allegedly ‘Pouting And Complaining’ Since Jessica Biel Refuses To Forget His Cheating Scandals, Anonymous Insider Says

Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Allegedly Forcing Him To Sell $74.5 Million LA Mansion And Move To New York City, Latest Rumor Says