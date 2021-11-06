Ryan Phillippe Desperately Hoping To Get Back Together With Reese Witherspoon?

Is Ryan Phillippe trying to win back Reese Witherspoon? One tabloid claims the co-parents might rekindle their romance soon. Let’s check in on the Cruel Intentions co-stars.

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe ‘Back Together’?

Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon reunited with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe to celebrate their son Deacon’s 18th birthday. While they were obviously there for Deacon, the latest edition of Woman’s Day suggests there’s more to it. In fact, the magazine claims Deacon is encouraging his parents to get back together — and they just might!

“Deacon’s always wanted his parents to get back together,” an inside source dishes. “He’s close to Jim [Toth, Reese’s hubby] but his dad is his number one and always will be. He’s made no secret of the fact he wants to see them reunited.” And while Witherspoon went on to remarry, the magazine claims she can never let go of Phillipe. “He was the love of her life,” the source muses. “Ryan’s never truly moved on from Reese and he’s made it clear if she ever took him back, he wouldn’t make the same mistakes again.”

Ryan Phillippe Trying To Rekindle Romance?

This story is absolute nonsense. First of all, this isn’t even the first time Witherspoon and Phillippe reunited for their son’s birthday. Last year, the couple celebrated Deacon’s birthday together as well. New Idea even tried this schtick back then, claiming Witherspoon and Phillippe were headed for a reunion. Of course, it wasn’t true then and isn’t now. Just because former spouses can occasionally tolerate being in the same room together, that doesn’t mean there are any lingering romantic feelings.

Besides, Witherspoon has been married to Jim Toth for over ten years now and shares a son with him. It doesn’t make any sense to suggest Witherspoon and Phillippe are rekindling things for Deacon when Witherspoon has a child with another man. We’re sure everyone is just fine with their arrangement, and the tabloid was just capitalizing on a photo of Witherspoon and Phillippe together.

The Tabloid On Reese Witherspoon

But we wouldn’t trust anything Woman’s Day says about the Legally Blonde actress. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Witherspoon and Toth were “headed for divorce.” Then the magazine reported Witherspoon was dissatisfied with her marriage and was moving out. And more recently, the publication alleged Witherspoon was having an affair. And, unsurprisingly, none of these claims held any water. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to Witherspoon.