Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Allegedly ‘At Their Breaking Point,’ Friends Reportedly Expecting Split, Rumor Says

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on the brink of separating? One tabloid claims the couple may not make it to their 11th anniversary. Here’s the latest gossip about Mendes and Gosling’s relationship.

‘Trouble In Paradise’ For Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling?

A recent edition of OK! reports Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s relationship may not last much longer. While the couple has been together for over a decade and shares two daughters, sources say they’re growing apart due to their different social styles. “They rarely socialize,” an insider dishes. “It’s tough on Ryan to live like a hermit.” Mendes once told a fan that she’d rather stay home with her beau than be “anywhere else in the world,” but Gosling doesn’t always feel the same.

“He adores Eva,” muses the tipster, “but it’s clear when you spend time with him that there’s something amiss.” The source notes that Gosling is still upset that Mendes skipped out on the 2017 Academy Awards where he took home an Oscar. And yet, their friends are hoping they pull through. “No one wants to see them break up. Pals are hopeful they’ll get their act together, though they’re not holding their breath,” the snitch concludes.

Friends Worry They ‘Won’t Last Much Longer’?

While we don’t pretend to know what goes on behind closed doors in any celebrity’s relationship, we’re inclined to believe Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are doing just fine. First of all, we doubt this alleged insider is spending any time with the extremely private Gosling and Mendes. The couple doesn’t have a significant social media presence, they rarely speak about one another publicly, and they’re seldom even caught on camera together. They’ve gone to great lengths to keep their relationship private, so we seriously doubt anyone in their inner circle is talking to this tabloid.

Furthermore, Gosling recently gave the teensiest peek into his and Mendes’ lives, and all seems well. During an interview with the British GQ, he revealed that his daughters are still too young to watch most of his films, but one of Mendes’ became a quarantine favorite for the girls. “My Brother The Pig was a big hit,” Gosling explained. “I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva’s amazing in it.” While Gosling stayed mum about anything too personal, it really looks like Gosling and Mendes’ family bond is stronger than ever.

The Tabloid On Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes

This is far from the first time OK! has been wrong about Mendes and Gosling. Back in 2020, the outlet reported that the couple was secretly married and were making plans to have another baby. Then the magazine claimed again that the couple secretly tied the knot. And more recently, the publication alleged Mendes and Gosling were celebrating his 40th birthday by having another baby. Clearly, OK! isn’t reliable when it comes to Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.

