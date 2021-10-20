Russell Crowe Struggling To Lose 70Lbs To Star In ‘Gladiator’ Sequel?

Is Russel Crowe hitting the gym to star in a new Gladiator movie? One tabloid claims the star is trying to ditch 70 pounds before reprising his role as Roman General Maximus. Let’s check in on the Aussie actor.

Russel Crowe ‘Too Flabby To Remake Gladiator’?

This week, the Globe reports Russell Crowe has his work cut out for him if he wants to star in a Gladiator sequel. Crowe’s target weight is a “buff 210 pounds,” and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, is determined to help him get there. Apparently, Theriot is whipping him back into shape with an intense training plan. “She’s also preparing healthy low-carb meals and helping him keep his boozing to a minimum,” an inside source dishes.

And Crowe is cautiously on board. “He’s not used to taking orders from anyone, but he’s so head over heels for Britney, he does whatever she says.” But a dietician who has not treated Russell remains skeptical. “At his age, and with the extra amount of weight he’s piled on, Russell will have a tough time making it happen!” the doctor weighs in. “His metabolism will certainly have slowed with his obesity and will have been reset to believe his heaviest weight is his true weight — making it harder than ever to lose!”

‘Roly-Poly’ Russell Crowe ‘Fighting To Lose 70 Lbs’?

This report is nonsensical. First of all, the tabloid doesn’t know anything about Crowe’s health. While the tabloid shares the opinion of a doctor who has never even met Crowe, that’s the end of its insights into his health. In reality, the magazine is just trying to shame Crowe for not looking the way he did 20 years ago when he filmed Gladiator.

More importantly, Crowe will not be in the next Gladiator film, but it’s not because he’s “too flabby”. It’s because Crowe’s character doesn’t survive the first film, and therefore has no part in any possible sequel. Those behind the film explained that the sequel would follow the son of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, 25 years after the events of the first movie.

It’s unclear where the tabloid is getting the idea that Crowe could somehow star in the sequel. Besides, his weight certainly hasn’t stopped him from working on other projects, so we doubt he’s desperately trying to join the next Gladiator movie. This story wasn’t accurate when the Globe originally tried it last year, and it certainly isn’t now.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Weight

Besides, this is far from the first time we’ve busted the Globe for body-shaming. Not too long ago, the magazine claimed Hillary Clinton was sparking health fears over her “ballooning” weight. Then the outlet reported “flabby Fonzie” Henry Winkler was told to “diet or die” after gaining weight. And more recently, the publication alleged Cybill Shepherd was at risk of a “health catastrophe” after gaining 55 pounds. Obviously, readers shouldn’t trust the Globe when it comes to celebrities’ weight.