Russell Crowe Marrying Girlfriend Britney Theriot By Christmas?

Is Russell Crowe rushing to tie the knot? One report says the Gladiator star is planning to wed his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, by the end of the year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Russell Crowe’s ‘At-Home I Do’s’

According to OK!, Crowe is so madly in love with Theriot that he wants to get married at his Australian ranch by Christmas. The Nana Glen, New South Wales, farm is the same place Crowe wed Danielle Spencer in 2003. A source explains, “Britney loves it there too, so he figures why not?”

Despite their divorce, Spencer and Crowe are on good terms, so an insider says “Danielle will likely be invited to the ceremony.” All three of them get along, and there’s no bad blood. Crowe “hopes the nuptials could happen around Christmas,” a source concludes. “He’s counting the days!”

What’s Going On With Russell Crowe?

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot are very happy with one another. They went public with their romance in November 2020, and they’re regularly spotted packing on the PDA. They’ve known each other since at least 2013, so they have a history before dating as well. All of this is a recipe for engagement, so a wedding wouldn’t be a surprise.

That being said, Gossip Cop has a difficult time buying into this story. Tabloids once ran rampant with rumors that Crowe would marry Terri Irwin when the two weren’t even dating. This very outlet once reported that Crowe was dating Celine Dion. Without any real evidence to back the wedding story, you can only take this story with a grain of salt.

When’s The Next Celebrity Wedding?

Another bad sign is OK!’s love of celebrity weddings. This outlet likes weddings more than its contemporaries, and it has promised too many weddings that we can count. It’s promoted a ceremony between Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant on at least four occasions, but they’ve yet to get married.

Gossip Cop also confronted its marriage stories about Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, and neither are wed yet. The same goes for Basketball Diaries star Leonardo DiCaprio. This cacophony of wedding rumors proves that this is simply a trope OK! relies upon, and it’s not a guarantee of anything.

One thing that is a guarantee is the lack of insight this tabloid has into Russell Crowe’s personal life. It ran a story about Crowe worrying his friends by piling on the pounds, which was just a worthless fat-shaming story. Crowe and Theriot may get married someday, but that doesn’t mean this tabloid knows what it’s talking about.