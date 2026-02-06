Runway Model Cristina Pérez Galcenco Found Dead at 21

Cristina Pérez Galcenco, an international catwalk model, has died at the age of 21, according to local media reports.

Pérez Galcenco, the daughter of former Spanish professional soccer player Nacho Pérez and Tatiana Galcenco, was found dead at her home in the province of Málaga on Feb. 3, according to multiple Spanish outlets.

Pérez Galcenco had relocated to Caleta de Vélez, Málaga, to attend a course, ABC reported. According to El Mundo, citing sources close to the family, her death was likely from natural causes, with no signs of violence at the scene.

According to El Mundo, Pérez Galcenco had recently walked runways in Madrid, Milan, Paris, London, and China. ABC reported that she started her modeling career at age 14 at the annual Campoamor Fashion Show in Oviedo.

The fashion show’s organizers paid tribute to the late model on Instagram, sharing a photo and video of her alongside a white dove emoji. “A pain!! So young!! My condolences to the family and friends,” one comment read under the post.

Pérez Galcenco also walked in Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, as well as Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, according to Asturias outlet La Nueva España.

A Collegue and Friend Pays Tribute to Cristina Pérez Galcenco

Beloved Spanish hairdresser, Manuel Mon, also paid tribute to Pérez Galcenco on Instagram.

“Beyond her talent in front of the camera and on the runway, we’ll remember her sweetness, her professionalism, and the so authentic way in which she brought every piece to life,” he wrote alongside candid snapshots of the two.

“Her presence not only brought beauty to the work, but also humanity, respect, and a very special energy that will stay forever in our memory,” the renowned hairdresser added.

Pérez Galcenco’s remains will lie in state starting Friday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. local time at the Puente Nora funeral home in Lugones, Asturias. Her funeral will be held the following day, Saturday, Feb. 7, at a parish church in the same town.