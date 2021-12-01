Rumor Says Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Struggling To Agree On Baby Plans

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fighting over their family? One report says the two disagree on whether or not to welcome more kids to their brood. Gossip Cop investigates.

Blake And Gwen’s ‘Baby Dilemma’

According to Us Weekly, Shelton and Stefani are already stewing. The newlyweds can’t get on the same page about having children. “Blake’s pumping the brakes on getting a surrogate to have a baby with Gwen,” a source says. The process has been far more grueling than either expected.

“Gwen is obviously distressed by this decision,” an insider says. “She feels like he’ll regret not having biological kids.” Shelton is content to spend time with his wife and step-children, so much so that he’s actually not being a very good friend to his old friends. “He hasn’t been hanging out with his local friend as much these days,” a source concludes.

What’s Going On With Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Relationship?

There are exactly two people who can say for sure what Shelton and Stefani’s baby-making plans are: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Obviously, neither of them are going to talk to Us Weekly about marital challenges, so you can only take this story with a grain of salt.

The two have kept a very tight lip about what their plans are. We do know they’re very happy together, so we doubt that there are any serious issues behind the curtain. Factor in the very vague bit about a “local friend” and this whole story gets even less trustworthy.

Gossip Cop has seen all manner of stories about these two and their family. It wasn’t that long ago when the National Enquirer claimed they were asking Nicole Kidman for surrogacy advice. This was odd, for Kidman runs in a completely different social circle than Stefani and Shelton. Meanwhile, HollywoodLife said they would immediately welcome a child without declaring any specific method. There’s little decorum to these stories.

One Big Hedge

It looks like Us Weekly is hedging its bet with this story. Back in September, it boldly claimed Shelton and Stefani would welcome a baby in 2022 via surrogacy. Shelton sounded hellbent in that story to bring another baby home. This recent report is completely at odds with that one. While surrogacy is certainly a long and difficult process, it’s more likely that this tabloid is just trying to have its cake and eat it too.

If Shelton and Stefani have a kid next year, then Us Weekly can say it nailed it. If they don’t, it can now say the exact same thing. Until Stefani or Shelton personally address this rumor, we’re going to remain very wary of stories like this. Only time will tell what they decide to do.

