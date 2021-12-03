Royal Rumor: Queen Elizabeth Tells Prince Charles To Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Of Their Titles

The royal family remains rocked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move to America. One report says Queen Elizabeth is now telling Prince Charles to take their titles away. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Strip Harry and Meghan’s Titles, Now!’

According to Woman’s Day, Elizabeth is getting progressively angrier at her grandchildren for using their titles. Markle has penned some letters to Congress and made some personal calls to government officials using her title, which rubbed many the wrong way. Elizabeth is finally listening to the public.

A source exclusively reveals, “The Queen doesn’t want to be the one to strip them of titles — it’s not fair that it could be one of her final legacies and she doesn’t deserve to have it end on that note.” Out of this cowardice, she’s ordering her son Charles to do the dirty work. The source concludes, “She’s told Charles that if he thinks it’s the right move, she supports him doing it. She’s handed most of the powers to him as unofficial regent as it is.”

Will Harry And Meghan Lose Their Titles?

Gossip Cop has seen this story a hundred times before. Every week, another crummy outlet proclaims that Harry and Markle will lose their royal titles, yet they’re still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This story is hypocritical. It starts by claiming everyone wants the Sussexes to lose their titles, but ultimately says it would colossally rock Elizabeth’s legacy. This means that Woman’s Day is acknowledging, by attacking Elizabeth as a coward, how controversial such an action would be. The tabloid, therefore, understands why the Sussexes remain the Sussexes. It just wants to attack some royals.

For what it’s worth, Elizabeth almost certainly isn’t bowing to any public pressure. She and Harry are still close. He even named his daughter in her honor, so she‘s got no beef with them. If Prince Andrew can keep his title, then Prince Harry can keep his. It’s literally his birthright.

Other Royal Stories

This tabloid once claimed Prince Charles would kidnap his grandson Archie to save them from Harry and Markle. He never did that, obviously, but this story just showed how little Woman’s Day thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Prince William also are not at war, contrary to a Woman’s Day cover story. Markle also never extorted the royal family under threat of a Princess Diana documentary. These stories are comically false. Elizabeth isn’t making her son do her dirty work, so this story is false.

