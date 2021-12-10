Royal Rumor: Prince Charles Tells Kate Middleton She’s Ready To Become Queen

Who does Prince Charles think should reign? The obvious answer is Charles, but one report says he’s pegged Kate Middleton as a natural monarch who’s ready to rule. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘You’re Ready To Be Queen’

According to New Idea, Charles is incredibly overwhelmed by the idea of ruling England. With Queen Elizabeth supposedly on death’s door, the Prince of Wales is incredibly anxious. A source says, “he’s waited so long for this moment, but the truth is, Charles, is worried it’s not the right time for him to step up.”

With so much drama involving Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, Charles is reportedly afraid of taking responsibility for the family. Instead, he thinks Middleton should take over. He’s proud of his daughter-in-law, and repeatedly tells her she would make a great queen. “Kate didn’t know what to do with this information,” a source says, “other than to suspect Charles is considering passing the crown to his son.”

Devil In The Details

In enormous letters, this tabloid blares “Charles’ historic decision” is for Middelton to become queen. He’s made no such decision. Instead, we get a story about an anxious heir apparent who may hand the crown to Prince William. This is a massive bait and switch story.

Misleading articles like this are a New Idea specialty, so we’re not too surprised. It once promised an exclusive interview with Middleton only to deliver an interview about Middleton. Gossip Cop also debunked its cover story about Middleton expecting a baby, for the article only said they could have a baby soon.

He’s Next In Line

Charles has had six decades to think about quitting. He’s obviously determined to take over from his mother and has been trained his entire life for the responsibility. Contrary to the endless tabloid stories calling for King William, Charles will undoubtedly become the next ruler of the Commonwealth.

We’ve seen no public statement from Charles calling Middleton a great queen in the making. The two get along, but he’s not going to quit for her sake. There are many tabloid stories about Middleton becoming queen because she’s young and popular, but that’s just not how any of this works.

Other Tall Tales

New Idea really is ridiculous with its royal stories. Last May, it ran a big cover story about shocking royal photos, possibly something lewd involving William and Middleton. Instead, it published some tame kissing photos from 2009. This is desperation incarnate.

