royal-horses-run-wild-through-london-for-second-time-in-3-months

Some of the royal horses were spotted running wild throughout London for the second time in three months.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed to PEOPLE that a group of three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment somehow got loose from their riders in the early hours of Monday, July 1. This happened after the lead horse became spooked by a bus during a routine exercise.

After two riders unseated their royal horses, the animals also got loose. All three took off from Seville Street. One of the animals was recovered at South Eaton Place in Belgravia. The other two were eventually stopped at Vauxhall Bridge.

All three animals were returned to the Hyde Park Barracks at 9:55 a.m. local time. A total of six horses and five soldiers were conducting the routine exercise at the time of the incident.

“They were swiftly and safely recovered,” an Army spokesperson stated about the situation. “One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved.”

The London Metropolitan Police also confirmed it was aware of a number of royal horses being on the loose in central London. The department had worked with the Army to locate them.

“We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for,” that statement reads. “We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

One of the horses’ minor injuries may have been caused when the animal ran into a vehicle as it made its way through the streets of London. The impact was caught on camera.

Got hit by them in Lupus St Pimlico pic.twitter.com/PB50tMuA6v — @davenoisome (@Davenoisome) July 1, 2024

The driver posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Five Royal Horses From the Household Cavalry Escaped in Late April

On April 24, five horses belonging to the Household Cavalry were spotted running around London after somehow escaping while exercising in the Belgravia neighborhood.

At the time City of London police officer Lucy Hawes, 26, told U.K. newspaper The Times stated the “wild goose chase” began at approximately 8:40 a.m. local time.

“We arrived at one location where they had been spotted,” Hawes explained. “But found they had sped off in another direction. We U-turned in our vehicle … and were going as fast as we could… Eventually, we caught up.”

Unfortunately, the royal horses ended up with injuries during their ride through the British capital. After restraining the animals, the police were able to perform first aid.

“We found the two horses covered with cuts, dripping with blood — one had four gashes. They were both slick with sweat and were shaking,” constable Daniel McKeown shared.

“We knew the carnage had happened behind but we didn’t know what to expect when we got up there,” McKeown noted. “We were covered in blood ourselves, and had to use all [of] our packets of bandages as well as the Met’s too to stop the bleeding.”

The British Army later confirmed that the animals were fine and recovering.