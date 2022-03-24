Royal Gossip: Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Struggling With Regret Over Princess Diana’s Treatment

Does Queen Elizabeth have regrets over how the royal family treated Princess Diana? According to one tabloid, the queen has had a change of heart about the Princess of Wales. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

The Queen Admits She Was ‘Wrong About Diana’?

This week, Star reports a well-placed spy has gained access to Queen Elizabeth’s private diaries, and what they found was shocking. Apparently, Her Majesty was secretly harboring “extreme remorse” over the crown’s treatment of the late Princess Diana. “The queen writes that if she could turn back time, she would have done things very differently,” the insider dishes. The monarch apparently wrote about the time Diana came to her seeking advice about whether or not to divorce Prince Charles. Diana spoke about this meeting herself, recalling that the queen didn’t provide any guidance.

“She wishes she would have been a better listener and sympathized with Diana more,” the tipster reveals. “Mental health wasn’t really spoken about then. The queen is much more aware of things like that these days… She regrets calling Diana a ‘rebel’ and ‘troublemaker.'” And sources say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are partially to thank for her change of heart, though not in a positive sense. “After watching Meghan, Diana seems like a saint,” the snitch whispers. “The queen admits that at least Diana was always graceful and chivalrous, unlike Meghan.”

Queen Finds ‘New Appreciation’ For Diana?

We aren’t buying this story for one second. First of all, we seriously doubt anyone—let alone a spy for a random tabloid—is perusing Her Majesty’s private diaries. The queen is an extremely private individual, and there’s just no way she’d hand over her personal writings or even leave them around for just anyone to read. In fact, there are even rumors that Her Majesty orders paper scraps to be destroyed and only ever let her late husband Prince Philip lay eyes on her private diaries. While these are just rumors, it only goes to show that Her Majesty’s diary is both an extremely private item and a point of mystery and intrigue for dedicated royalists.

But most telling is the tabloid’s insistence on bringing this story all the way back around to Meghan Markle. This report—as ridiculous and unbelievable as it is—really shouldn’t have anything to do with the Duchess of Sussex. But still, the magazine found a way to make it about the queen despising her granddaughter-in-law. Truthfully, no one but Queen Elizabeth herself knows how the queen feels. But anyone pretending to have this level of insight without the evidence to back it up shouldn’t be believed.

The Tabloid On The Royal Family

Of course, we knew what we were getting into with a Star story about the royal family. This is the same tabloid that once claimed the queen was skipping Prince Charles in the line of succession. The magazine also reported that the palace was panicking over the queen’s health scare last autumn. And more recently, the publication alleged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were under fire for mistreating their employees. Obviously, Star is the last place we’d go for credible updates on the royals.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Trapped’ In ‘Life He Hates’ By Meghan Markle, Gossip Said

The Documentary About Queen Elizabeth That Caused A Water Shortage

Why Prince Harry Will Not Go To England For Grandfather’s Thanksgiving Celebration

What Kate Middleton Originally Wanted To Name Prince George, Had Her ‘Heart Set’ On A Much More Common Name