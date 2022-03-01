Royal Gossip: Palace Allegedly Trying To Cover Up Queen Elizabeth’s Health, Supposedly In Worse Shape Than Previously Reported

Is the palace desperately trying to downplay Queen Elizabeth‘s health problems? According to one rumor, the royal family is orchestrating a full-scale cover-up of Her Majesty’s illness. Let’s see how the palace is handling the monarch’s COVID-19 battle.

Palace Hiding Away ‘Skin And Bones’ Queen?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Queen Elizabeth is in even worse condition than she’s let on, but the rest of the royals don’t want the world to know that. Apparently, the monarch sent the palace into a frenzy after admitting to visiting government officials that she “can’t move.” And now, the royals are trying to keep Her Majesty quiet. “Her confessions shocked the palace,” an insider admits.

“They’ve been desperately downplaying concerns — and she just ripped the lid off her secret struggles. She mustered a smile for her official visitors trying to hide her agony — but she couldn’t hide her shocking weight loss… There are fears she won’t make it to summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her historic 70 years on the throne.”

And now the palace is doing its best to keep the monarch from revealing any more about her secret struggles. “The palace wants to keep her health secret, but Her Majesty just told the world the truth even as she faces some of the darkest days of her life,” the snitch concludes.

The Palace Keeping Queen’s Health Under Wraps?

We aren’t quite buying this story. Of course, the queen does keep the details of her health mostly private, but we’d hardly call it a “royal cover-up.” As CNN recently reported, the palace refuses to give a “running commentary” on the queen’s medical condition simply because she’s entitled to the same patient confidentiality that everyone else is.

Furthermore, there’s no evidence to suggest the palace was “panicked” over the queen’s recent quip. As far as we know, no officials tried to cover up or correct her comment about her mobility. In fact, palace aides admitted that Her Majesty was feeling stiff that morning. And given that the queen is 96 years old, it’s no surprise that she gets immobilized from time to time. But since she was even meeting with officials and joking about her condition in the first place, we aren’t buying into the outlet’s morbid predictions.

Other Tall Tales From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer concocted a royal drama over Her Majesty’s health. Back in December, the outlet alleged Prince Charles and Prince William were battling over the throne as the queen’s health took a turn for the worse. Then the magazine reported the queen ordered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped of their royal titles from her deathbed. And more recently, the publication claimed the queen feared she was in her last days after losing two close friends. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any real insight into Her Majesty’s health.

