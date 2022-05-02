Royal Gossip Claims Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Forced To Use ‘Mobility Scooter’ After Health Problems

Has Queen Elizabeth found a new way to get around amid her failing health? One tabloid claims Her Majesty has been getting from place to place on a mobility scooter. Let’s check in on the beloved monarch.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Nixes Wheelchair’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Queen Elizabeth has traded in her walking cane for a far more efficient mobility scooter. It’s no secret that the queen has been struggling to get around on her own, and the tabloid’s sources insist she’s found the perfect solution. “It comes down to mobility,” an insider notes. “Sometimes she is more mobile than others. When she can walk with a stick, they make the arrangements accordingly. Other times it’s not so easy.”

And sources say the queen is in favor of the scooter because she’s worried that an old-fashioned wheelchair would undermine her authority. “The queen doesn’t want to show any weakness to the public, especially with the scandalous shame her son Prince Andrew and grandson Harry have brought on the monarchy,” the tipster notes. “The monarchy desperately needs to look solid now and the queen is determined to show strength in public.”

Queen Using Scooter To Display ‘Strength’?

While mobility scooters are certainly a great alternative to wheelchairs, we seriously doubt we’re going to see Her Majesty rolling around palace grounds on one. For short distances, the queen still seems content to use her walking cane. But for longer distances, the palace has come up with another option.

The palace has reportedly purchased a high-end specialized golf cart to help her get around the grounds. The vehicle is manufactured by Danish company Garia in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. With its specifications, the cart has been priced at around $80,000. So, if the queen is going to be rolling around palace grounds, she clearly wants to do it in style. And since this has been public information for over a month and the tabloid didn’t even mention it, it’s clear the tabloid didn’t even bother to do any research for this story.

The Outlet On Queen Elizabeth

Of course, we’ve learned not to trust the Globe anywhere Queen Elizabeth is concerned. Late last year, the outlet reported the queen was hiding Prince Philip’s will to save herself from embarrassment. Then the magazine claimed the queen was demoting Camilla Parker Bowles. And the publication even alleged that Her Majesty was sending coded warnings through her Christmas address. It’s clear that the Globe‘s reporting on the queen resembles royal fanfiction more than any kind of factual reporting.

