Royal Family ‘Shaking In Their Boots’ Over News Of Meghan Markle’s Memoir?

Is Meghan Markle using a memoir to finally reveal the royal family’s secrets? According to one tabloid, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t holding back. She’s apparently ready to expose “how she feels about every member of the family” in her new book. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Meghan Markle Planning To Drop Bombshells In Her Memoir?

The latest report from In Touch accuses Meghan Markle of writing a memoir with some nasty intentions. A source close to Markle leaks that her book will include details about “how she felt abandoned by Harry’s family when she needed them most.” Apparently, Markle also plans to expose “the name of the senior royal who made racist comments” and name royal members who failed to “make amends since she and Harry left.”

According to the insider, “nothing is off limits” when it comes to the memoir. Because Markle sees the memoir as “her revenge on the royal family,” the source believes the book “is bound to send them over the edge.” The outlet describes Markl as a “natural storyteller” given that she’s already published a children’s book and previously had a lifestyle blog, so her latest book will likely be a hit.

When Is Meghan Markle Releasing Her Book?

Once again, In Touch is taking cheap shots at Meghan Markle. Not only is this narrative fiction, but it’s also blatantly disrespectful. The tabloid draws attention to Markle’s children’s book that she wrote after watching her husband and children grow together and uses it as evidence that she’s getting revenge on the royal family. It’s a low blow, even for this magazine. More importantly, there has been absolutely no proof that Markle is writing a memoir in the first place, nor is there any evidence she plans to get “revenge” on the royal family. By all accounts, she’s more focused on her new baby than taking down the royal family.

Other Revenge Memoirs

It’s almost impossible to believe In Touch given its history with false revenge memoir rumors. In 2018, the tabloid alleged Matt Lauer was writing a $12 million tell-all about the Today show. Three years have gone by without another word about the supposed book.

The magazine also claimed Brad Pitt was writing a book to expose Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. In the same year, the tabloid twisted Lamar Odom’s autobiography into a “Kardashian tell-all.” It’s clear In Touch isn’t focused on the truth.