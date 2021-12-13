Royal Bombshell Reveals Details Of Princess Diana’s Four Alleged Affairs From Before Prince Charles Ever Cheated On Her

Did Princess Diana cheat on Prince Charles before he had his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles? One tabloid says it can prove that Diana was the first one to be unfaithful in her marriage to Charles. Let’s take a look at the claims.

Princess Diana ‘Betrayed Charles First’?

This week, In Touch reports the public doesn’t know the true story of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage. While it’s common knowledge that Diana filed for divorce from Charles after learning about his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the tabloid says that isn’t the whole story. The magazine references the testimony of Allan Peters, former personal protection officer to Charles.

“The popular perception is that the Prince of Wales was straying all the way through his marriage, and that is definitely, unequivocally not the case,” Peters attests. “The first person who strayed was the princess. [Charles] went back to see Mrs. Parker Bowles after he learned about Diana’s affair with [Barry] Mannakee.” And Diana may have hinted at this affair in private tapes recorded by her speech coach in the ’90s.

“I’ll tell you one of the biggest crushes of my life, which I don’t find easy to discuss,” the princess began. “When I was 24 or 25, I fell deeply in love with someone who worked in this environment. And he was the greatest friend I ever had. I was always wandering around trying to see him. I just, you know, wore my heart on my sleeve and was only happy when he was around.” After Charles found out about the affair, Mannakee was removed from his position and died in a car accident shortly after.

Here’s The Deal…

It’s totally possible that this testimony is an honest account; there’s just no way to prove it. Diana did say she had a relationship with someone at age 24 or 25 when she would have been well into her marriage to Charles. With this in mind, it’s safe to say she could have been having an affair. But Barry Mannakee — the man believed to be Diana’s lover — died shortly after. And Diana herself tragically passed just after divorcing Charles. There’s no one left to tell us what really happened.

As for the accusation that Diana strayed first, no one really knows. Diana admitted that she had suspicions Charles was seeing Bowles very early in their marriage, but only knew for sure after five years. Since Diana didn’t even know when Charles strayed, it’s a case of “he said, she said.” But the claim printed across this tabloid’s cover — “Diana Cheated First — 4 Times!” — is speculative at the very best.

The Tabloid On The Royals

It’s hard to take anything In Touch says about the British Royal Family at face value. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Prince Harry was begging Meghan Markle to stop spending so much money on clothes. Then the outlet alleged Markle and Harry had a “nasty fight” in New York and didn’t speak to one another for 24 hours. The magazine even reported that Princess Diana’s dying wish was for Prince William to take the throne instead of Charles. Obviously, In Touch isn’t reliable when it comes to the royals.

