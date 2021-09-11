Roseanne Barr Out For Revenge Against Sara Gilbert, Begging For A Career Comeback?

Is Roseanne Barr trying to get revenge on Sara Gilbert by making a TV comeback? Plenty of tabloids claim Barr has a plan to stick it to her old co-star. We’ve looked into the rumors and can set the record straight.

Roseanne Barr Begging Jerry Seinfeld For Help?

A couple of years ago, RadarOnline reported that Barr was begging comedian Jerry Seinfeld to help her make a comeback. According to the outlet’s insider, Barr was “well aware” that Seinfeld had a “soft spot for cursed comedians,” and she was “begging him to help her out of her current mess.” The source claimed Barr wanted to be one of Seinfeld’s guests on his Netflix show, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. “She wants to give her side of the story in a casual setting,” the snitch asserted.

But the tabloid completely misconstrued comments from Seinfeld. The Bee Movie star never came to Barr’s defense and instead called Barr’s remarks “career suicide.” It’s obvious the comedians were never working on getting Barr back on TV and had no plans to do so.

Sara Gilbert ‘Stressed’ Over ‘Roseanne’ Reboot?

Not long after Roseanne Barr was booted off of the Roseanne revival, RadarOnline reported her old co-star Sara Gilbert was sweating as the show failed without Barr. According to the outlet, filming without Barr was “not going as well as everyone had hoped.” A source explained, “It just does not feel the same without Roseanne and [Gilbert] knows that the entire fate of the show is falling on her.” The tipsters added that the remaining cast was just “hoping that the audience will stick with them” as they transitioned from Roseanne to The Conners.

But we were able to get in touch with a source close to Gilbert who called the story “just a complete fabrication.” Another source told us that at the time they had “just finished the first two episodes — they’re incredibly strong and everyone’s feeling good about it.” Furthermore, it just didn’t make sense that Gilbert, as an executive producer, would sign off on a project she didn’t believe in. The Conners‘ fourth season premieres in just a few weeks, so this story just looks ridiculous now.

‘Discraged’ Roseanne Barr ‘Out For Revenge’ Against Sara Gilbert?

Then, just last month, the Globe reported Barr was planning to get revenge on her former castmate by slimming down and inking a new TV deal. “Roseanne’s ready to show Hollywood folks what they’ve been missing,” dished the tabloid’s inside source. “She feels bad for what she did and she apologized, though some may argue that point. But she’s mad as hell that they continued the show without her. She still has connections and is putting out feelers in Hollywood.”

But there was no evidence pointing to any kind of TV comeback for Barr. Ever since she lost her show, the comedian has been mostly laying low and enjoying a life away from media attention. It’s obvious all these years later that the tabloids are the only ones still caught up in Barr’s 2018 scandal, and it’s about time they let it go.