Rollercoaster Breaks Down, Traps Riders Upside Down at Fair Ground

Some of the attendees at a local fair in Ocotlan, Mexico are thankful to be alive after one of the event’s roller coasters broke down mid-ride, leaving them trapped upside-down.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 24. Five people were on the Super Loops rollercoaster when the ride suddenly malfunctioned.

“Staff from the Ocotlan Fire Department attended to a report of mechanical failure in one of the games located inside the Fair Core,” the Octolan Fire Department shared in a post on Facebook. “The ride called ‘Super Loops’ was suspended at the top and five people were trapped. Rescue maneuvers were carried out with the support of a fire truck which gave us better access and allowed us to free the occupants.”

Continuing to share more details about the rescue, the fire department revealed, “Because of the position in which they were left, it was necessary to move one of them to receive better medical care.”

The five passengers on the malfunctioned rollercoaster were upside down for 30 minutes before finally being rescued.

The fire department then revealed what led to the incident. After an investigation by the Risk Management Area and Regulatory Staff, a mechanical failure was found to be at fault.”

Fair Rollercoaster Incident Occurred a Month After Britain’s Oldest Coaster Ripped Itself to Shreds

The amusement ride incident in Mexico occurred a month after Dream Margate’s ‘Scenic Railway Ride’, which is the UK’s oldest rollercoaster, was seen ripping itself to shreds mid-ride.

Kent Live obtained footage from theme park enthusiast Andre Bormans, who had witnessed the incident. “My visit to Dreamland Margate was part of a trip with a rollercoaster enthusiast group,” Bormans explained. “Most of my friends already rode the Scenic Railway before me, but I decided to wait a round so I could get a shot at a front-row seat in order to film the ride.”

Bormans then recalled what happened just before the rollercoaster started falling apart. “They completed their ride as normal and it was my turn. The first part of the ride went as usual. After the second lift, I noticed something on the track already. I felt the train moving slightly sideways and braking too much. When the train rolled back, I could see the damage it did to the track.”

Passengers were helped to safety by staff, and the ride has been closed since the incident on August 10. No one was injured in the incident.