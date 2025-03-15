rock-star-wes-scantlin-arrested-on-alleged-domestic-violence-and-drug-charges

Wes Scantlin, the frontman of Puddle of Mudd, was reportedly arrested after authorities claimed he became physical with his girlfriend.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, police in Torrance, California, responded to a call about a fight at an apartment around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Per the outlet, officers responded to the scene and spoke with Scantlin and his girlfriend. They determined that the couple had been involved in a verbal argument that reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

According to TMZ‘s sources, police observed visible marks on the woman’s arms, leading to Scantlin’s arrest. During a search, officers reportedly discovered a small quantity of a controlled substance in the 52-year-old’s possession.

Ultimately, Scantlin was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the L.A. County Jail, with bail set at $90,000.

Wes Scantlin Had a Tense Brush with the Law last Summer

The arrest comes after a heated incident last August when a routine traffic stop in Burbank escalated into a standoff involving SWAT.

According to TMZ, the incident took place around 2:00 a.m. when Scantlin was stopped for an alleged traffic violation. He was reportedly the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time. During the stop, police discovered the singer had an outstanding warrant related to possession of a weapon at an airport.

Officers reported that Scantlin refused to exit the vehicle during the interrogation, despite repeated attempts to negotiate by both police and a crisis negotiator. Ultimately, he was pepper-sprayed after multiple failed efforts to resolve the standoff peacefully.

The SWAT team arrived at the scene approximately two hours later and persuaded the singer to leave the vehicle. Paramedics provided treatment on-site before he was transported to a nearby hospital. According to police, he was later booked at the Burbank Jail on charges related to his outstanding warrant and resisting arrest.

The singer has faced multiple legal issues, including two DUI arrests in 2015. One involved a police chase and a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

According to The Wrap, he also faced charges of vandalism and trespassing in 2016 after allegedly causing damage to a house he once lived in.