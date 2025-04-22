The bandmates and manager of the rock group GIRLBAND! was detained after police accused them of human trafficking.

While speaking to NME, the group’s manager, Mark Evan, stated that he was held at gunpoint during the police encounter. The bandmates and manager were on their way to a show in Sion, Switzerland, when they were pulled over.

“The police pulled me over and whilst trying to explain myself, the band (who were tired after a long drive and were getting concerned at us being pulled over) stared at the policeman who started to look on with pity at the band, only to then accuse me of human trafficking.”

Evans then said, “According to the policeman, an old lady (whom I had earlier asked directions from at a petrol station) reported an ‘unusual gentleman with a strong accent’ carrying three distressed-looking women in the back of a van heading into Switzerland.”

Evans further recalled being “frogmarched” to the police car, and a gun was pulled on him. “I politely explained the purpose of the journey,” the GIRLBAND! manager said. “The story was then verified separately by the band, and the police backed down and put their guns away.”

The GIRLBAND! Bandmates Spoke Out About the Incident

Meanwhile, the bandmates of GIRLBAND!, Georgia, Jada, and Kay, also spoke out about the incident.

“As Mark always says, when you’re on the road, always be prepared,” the trio said. “Little did we know we would end up being held up with police after an eight-hour journey! We were knackered but it gave us a good old laugh once we were in the clear.”

The bandmates recently released the single “Not Like the Rest.” They are performing at upcoming events, including Bearded Theory, Dot To Dot, and 2000 Trees.