Rock Band Reveals Bachelor Party Video Ahead of Drummer’s Wedding

A southern rock band turned Miami into party central for their drummer’s epic bachelor bash—and yes, there’s video proof of the wild pre-wedding shenanigans.

Before drummer Cain Barnes tied the knot with designer and illustrator Abby Murdock, Florence, Mississippi rockers The Weeks turned up the volume on an unforgettable bachelor party in The Magic City.

The montage, set to the Will Smith classic “Miami,” shows the band and pals getting into all kinds of hijinks. The group flaunted their pasty dad bods aboard a boat while cruising the Miami waters, jumping from the vessel into the ocean at one point in the footage. The party animals also snorkeled in the somewhat clear water.

The wholesome footage also featured the band and their pals enjoying all-male sunbathing and smoking fat, phallic cigars that were 100% legal (wink-wink).

Eventually, the bold crew made their way to a swanky house to relax in style (and throw plenty of John Cena “You Can’t See Me” hang gestures). The video then cuts to the band and their pals enjoying lavish girl drinks at a cute tiki bar.

Damien Boone, Admiral Collier, Cain Barnes, Samuel Williams, and Cyle Barnes of The Weeks. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

The footage concludes with the boys exhausted, lounging in the airport to head back home.

“@caincobra is getting hitched, so we had to give him a proper bachelor party,” the band’s caption read alongside the footage.

“So sad y’all had to rough it 😂😂😂 he does deserve the best!” one onlooker wrote in the comments section.

The Indie Band’s Drummer Shared Sweet Proposal Shots Last Year

Meanwhile, the drummer’s upcoming wedding has been in the works for some time now.

Back in April of 2024, Barnes shared that he popped the question to Murdock while on a swanky cruise with “best friends.” The series of shots kicked off with Murdock brandishing her engagement bling.

Needless to say, his future bride said yes.

“Went on vacation with some of my best friends. I even asked one to be my wife. I can’t wait for what life brings,” the drummer wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

The couple also welcomed an impossibly cute pup named Levon to their household back in January.

“New pup alert this is my new sidekick Levon he’s small with a big personality and he can’t wait to meet everyone,” Barnes wrote alongside an adorbale snapshot of him holding the tiny pup.

Here’s hoping the trio has many happy years together!