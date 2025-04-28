Rock Band Backs Out of Tour, Calls out Headliners Who ‘Broke the Agreement’ They Had Made

Metric has withdrawn from their scheduled US tour with Bloc Party, citing claims that Bloc Party’s team made “sudden production decisions” that violated an agreement between the two bands.

The shows were originally set to begin on May 10, but on April 11, Metric announced via Instagram that they would no longer be part of the tour.

The band stated that, at first, each group and their teams had agreed on a collaboration and performance plan designed to create a unique live show. However, Metric claims that this agreement was ultimately disregarded in some way.

“Bloc Party’s team made some sudden production decisions that broke the agreement we’d made, which left us unable to continue despite our best efforts to find solutions,” Metric’s statement reads.

Meanwhile, Bloc Party revealed on their Instagram Story, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan, that “production issues” led to Metric’s departure from the tour. They reassured ticket holders that additional information would be shared via email.

According to the Brooklyn Vegan, the series of tour dates would have marked the band’s first time performing together since 2006, coinciding with significant career milestones for both groups. Bloc Party was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Silent Alarm, while Metric planned to honor their fan favorite 2009 album, Fantasies.

A New Band Has Been Announced to Replace Metric

Although the bands are parting ways for their tour, each will continue performing separately with new supporting acts. Metric has confirmed that their Toronto show on June 6 will proceed as planned, though Bloc Party will no longer be part of the lineup. Instead, the Sam Roberts Band will join Metric to perform their 2003 album, We Were Born in a Flame. Additionally, Metric has announced new dates in Ottawa, Quebec City, and Montreal.

Bloc Party will continue their tour as planned, though the June 6 Toronto date has been removed. Blonde Redhead, now joining as the new support act, confirmed the update in a video shared on Instagram.

At least one fan was happy with Blonde Redhead replacing Metric. “I was going to get a refund after Metric cancelled, but now I’ll keep them,’ they wrote in the comments to Blonde Redhead’s announcement, adding some song requests.