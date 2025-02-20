rock-and-roll-hall-of-famer-tommy-hunt-dead-at-91

Tommy Hunt, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and part of the iconic soul group The Flamingos, has passed away. He was 91.

The passing of the R&B legend was announced by loved ones on his official Facebook page on Thursday, February 13th. The statement did not reveal the cause of death

“It is with deep sadness that we post on the evening of 12th February, Tommy has passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the Facebook post read. “The only regret he would of had was he wasn’t at his own home, but circumstances wouldn’t allow him to be, he was the most loveliest and kindest Man anyone will ever meet and he loved you all, please don’t ever forget him.”

US doo-wop singer Tommy Hunt died yesterday. He was a member of the singing group the Flamingos, who had a big North American hit in 1959 with a revival of the old standard “I Only Have Eyes for You”. He left the group in 1961 to embark on a solo career. pic.twitter.com/jOAkDvMyjM — K9 News (@SausageAnchor) February 14, 2025

The statement also revealed that his final wish was for his music to endure. He requested that Sammy Davis Jr.’s rendition of “I’ve Gotta Be Me” be played, as it perfectly embodied his philosophy and the way he chose to live his life.

Tommy Hunt’s Career, From The Flamingos to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Hunt rose to fame as a member of the soulful group The Flamingos, best known for timeless tracks like the haunting “I Only Have Eyes for You” and “I’m in the Mood for Love.”

As a solo artist, he gained recognition for being the first to release “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself,” a classic penned by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. In 2001, The Flamingos, including Hunt, were honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In Memoriam: Doo-wop legends @theflamingos, including 2001 Inductee Tommy Hunt, took listeners higher with sublime harmonies and impeccable arrangements. On 1959’s definitive “I Only Have Eyes for You,” Hunt’s tenor was crucial in crafting a sophisticated sound… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Inat4y6D4T — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) February 18, 2025

R&B artist Johnny Boy Pryors honored Hunt with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Heartbroken, Legend, It has been an Honour and Privilege, Not just an Outstanding Entertainer, also a Warrior. I am immensely Proud of you, Tommy Hunt, and love you to Bits, a piece of my heart is missing. God Bless you. You have always been My hero and you knew it. The Immortal Tommy Hunt The Biggest Man xoxo JBP.”

“Thanks for looking out for me all these years,” he concluded.

DJ Russ Winstanley also added in his own tribute.

“Such a very sad day,” Winstanley wrote on Facebook. “Losing Tommy Hunt, one of my best friends and a unique top performer. He’s been such a special friend, wonderful singer, unique persona second to none. Thank you for brightening our lives so much. Love you forever”