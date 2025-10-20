Robin Wright Reveals Her ‘Huge Regret as a Mother’

While opening up about her personal life, Robin Wright revealed her “huge regret” about co-parenting alongside her ex Sean Penn.

Videos by Suggest

The Princess Bride star recently spoke to the Times of London about how she “wasn’t hard enough” on her and Penn’s daughter, Dylan, and son Hopper, while they were growing up.

“I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids,” she said. “I wasn’t hard enough on them.”

Hopper previously battled an addiction to crystal meth, while Dylan struggled with being rebellious during her younger years.

“Every day if the phone rings, you’re like, ‘Is he alive? Is she alive?'” Wright recalled. “I went through that for so many years with both of them.”

Wright further pointed out that while Penn was tougher on the children, he wasn’t as present as she was due to his acting career.

“But he was gone so much of the time,” she shared. “He’d come back and be the policeman, and then he’d leave me with the residue. Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn’t get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed.”

Despite their struggles, Dylan and Hopper are now “in a really good place.”

Wright and Penn were married from 1996 to 2010. Following the divorce, Wright had an on-and-off relationship with fellow actor Ben Foster. They called off their engagement for the second and final time in 2020.

Sean Penn Recently Revealed It Took ‘Quite a While’ to Repair His Friendship With Robin Wright

Although they are now friendly towards each other, Sean Penn recently admitted it took “quite a while” for him to repair his friendship with Robin Wright.

While speaking to The New York Times earlier this year, Penn talked about how he and his ex-wife resolved their issues.

“It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved,” he said. “It took Robin and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama.”

He then pointed out, “Much more important to repair if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?”

Since his divorce from Wright, Penn has remarried and divorced actress Leila George. He said he’s enjoying the single life, pointing out he is “thrilled every day.”

“If I’m going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I’m not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting,” he added. “I don’t sense I’ll have my heart broken by romance again.”