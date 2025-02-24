Roberta Flack, Legendary Singer, Dead at 88

Roberta Flack, the legendary singer best known for her single “Killing Me Softly,” died on Monday. She was 88.

Flack’s rep confirmed that tragic news to Variety. “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” the statement revealed. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Roberta Flack rose to fame in the 70s. She topped the Billboard charts with “Killing Me Softy” as well as “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.”

She was the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” won in 1973, and “Killing Me Softly” won in 1974.

Although she did not have children of her own, she was the godmother of musician Bernard Wright, who passed away in May 2022 after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Dallas, Texas.

Roberta Flack Was Battling ALS During the Final Years of Her Life

The cause of death has not been revealed. However, in November 2022, the singer’s rep announced she had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Flack’s manager, Suzanne Koga, shared at the time that the ALS had “made it impossible” for her to sing. Despite the illness, the Grammy winner had planned to “stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.” She did this through her foundation and other avenues.

Amid the news, Flack announced plans to publish a children’s book co-written by Tonya Bolden, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music.

“I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” she explained at the time. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.”