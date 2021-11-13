Robert De Niro’s Ex-Wife Threatening Revenge After Losing $500M Divorce?

Is Robert De Niro about to face the wrath of his ex-wife? One report says Grace Hightower, bitter after losing in court, is planning to wreak havoc on her ex. Is she really going to spill all of De Niro’s secrets? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Make De Niro Pay!’

According to the National Enquirer, De Niro’s recent court victory is bound to turn into ashes in his mouth. Hightower isn’t through with him or his $500 million fortune, so she’s threatening to write a harsh tell-all about their time together. “She’d love to paint a humiliating picture of his shortcomings as a husband, father, and even as a lover,” a source explains.

Hightower apparently wants to use all the leverage she has, and violating De Niro’s privacy is an easy way of getting at him. The two were together for 20 years and have spent three years in court. She’s is still leaving with millions for her kids, and scored $1 million per year in alimony, but that’s simply not enough. “Bob was her gravy train… she grew very comfortable spending his money and is livid that she didn’t walk away with more,” an insider says. “She has no intention of giving up the fight now.”

What’s Going On With De Niro’s Divorce?

Parts of this story are completely accurate. Hightower failed to get half of De Niro’s income, but she’ll still get $1 million per year until she marries or dies. De Niro’s lawyers were happy with the decision, and, considering that a prenup made a higher payday impossible, one must think Hightower’s team is fine with it as well.

Gossip Cop is busting this story because tell-all stories are a well-trodden tabloid trope. Tabloids love tell-alls because it frees them up to speculate on what could be revealed. In this case, it frees the Enquirer to call De Niro a bad lover while presenting no evidence to back this claim whatsoever. There’s no indication that Hightower is feeling vengeful or writing a book, so this story can be disregarded.

Tell-Alls Are Troublesome

Quick, think of a star that appears in the gossip pages. Odds are the Enquirer has invented a tell-all book from them at some point. Kate Middleton never wrote one, nor did Meghan Markle. Markle did famously speak to Oprah Winfrey long after a book was promised.

Vengeance is a common motivation, as you can see in the Hightower story. Ashton Kutcher was supposedly writing a vengeful book to attack Demi Moore, but that never happened. Even Tom Selleck was apparently planning a “scathing” tell-all. These tell-alls never seem to come out, exposing this for the lazy trope it is.