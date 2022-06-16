Bizarre Gossip Says Robert De Niro’s Appearance Is Supposedly Driving Off His Girlfriend

Is Robert De Niro scaring his girlfriend Tiffany Chen away with his looks alone? One truly strange story says De Niro’s choice of footwear could cause a break-up. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘De Niro’s Foul Feet Turn Off His Tootsie’

Per the National Enquirer, De Niro’s feet are too disgusting for Chen to handle, and she’s running away as fast as she can. “Bob’s toes are in a terrible state,” a source says, “so it’s no wonder poor Tiffany gets the creeps every time she looks at them.” His feet don’t just look bad: The insider calls them “cheesy and stinky as hell.”

While Chen thinks very highly of De Niro, the snitch adds, she can’t stand to be with him because of how his feet look. A doctor who hasn’t treated the Raging Bull star says his feet may require surgery to treat his hammertoe. “If he doesn’t break out some bucks and get his act together, it could be the end of the best thing he’s had in many years,” the insider concludes.

Is Robert De Niro Healthy?

Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro have been together for nearly a year now. The two were spotted in France around his 78th birthday and were recently photographed in Greece. That’s more than enough time for Chen to really study De Niro’s body, toes and all, and decide if she wants to stay with him. Since she hasn’t left yet, then it must be a total nonissue.

Honestly, this story is rather disturbing. It features as unflattering a photograph of De Niro’s feet as this tabloid could get its hands on. He’s a 78-year-old man. What exactly would you expect? The doctor in this story has never actually treated De Niro, so you should disregard their testimony as outright speculation.

These so-called sources shouldn’t be trusted either. For one thing, they’re literally claiming to know how De Niro’s feet smell. Furthermore, they act as if they know what Chen is thinking. Only Chen herself could say if she really “gets the creeps.” Knowing thoughts and smells constitutes an impossible level of insight.

Kicking Robert De Niro While He’s Down

About one year ago, this very tabloid claimed De Niro was broken down and lonely thanks to his ongoing divorce from Grace Hightower. His relationship with Chen, which hasn’t actually been confirmed by either party, is enough to disprove that claim. It also announced Hightower would write a tell-all to get revenge on De Niro, but that still hasn’t surfaced.

The Godfather II star was supposedly working too hard to afford his alimony payments to Hightower as well. He appears to be pretty happy and healthy right now, so Gossip Cop debunked that story as well. De Niro may want to get a pedicure, but the state of his feet will not determine the fate of his relationship with Chen.

