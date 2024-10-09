‘Risky Business’ & ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Nicholas Pryor Dies at 89, Cause of Death Revealed

Nicholas Pryor, who starred in Risky Business and Beverly Hills, 90210, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, in Wilmington, North Carolina while battling cancer. He was 89 years old.

The actor’s agent, Susan Tolar Walters, confirmed the news. “he was one of the nicest people I have ever met and he will be missed,” she shared, per Variety.

He made his acting debut in Alfred Hitchcock Presents in 1961.

Following his role in Tom Cruise’s coming-of-age film Risky Business, Nicholas Pryor made appearances in other films, including Less Than Zero, The Outsider, A Summer’s Day, Doctor Sleep, Airplane!, and Buster’s Mal Heart.

His final acting role was in 2021’s horror film Halloween Kills. He played to coroner.

Pryor played the father of Kathleen Robertson’s character Clare Arnold in Beverly Hills 90210 from 1994 to 1997. He also went on to star in General Hospital’s spinoff Port Charles from 1997 to 2002. Other soap operas he appeared in are All My Children, Another World, and The Edge of Night.

He also worked with his wife Christine Belford Beverly Hills 90210. The two were married in 1993.

Nicholas Pryor is survived by Christine, his daughter, Stacey, from a previous marriage, and two grandchildren. Details about how long the actor had been battling cancer remain unknown.



‘Port Charles’ Co-Star Jon Lindstrom Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pryor

Among those who paid tribute to Nicholas Pryor is the late actor’s Port Charles co-star Jon Lindstrom.

In his lengthy tribute on X (formerly Twitter), Lindstrom had nothing but praise for Pryor. “It is my solemn task to announce the passing of the great Nicholas Pryor. Nick was an Actor’s actor, and an exceptional friend. He passed on October 7, 2024, surrounded by loving family.”

Although he acknowledges that Nicholas Pryor is best known for his role in Risky Business, Lindstrom said the late actor was simply his friend. “One of the best I’ve ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles.”

Lindstrom also stated, “And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal. I will miss him terribly.”

He then added his condolences to Pryor’s wife, daughter, and grandchildren.

The actor’s fans also took to social media to speak out. “What a loss for the entertainment world. Nicholas Pryor’s legacy will always be cherished,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “He was such a great actor!! He was in everything!! “