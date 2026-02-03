Parthenon Huxley, the veteran musician known for his solo work, collaborations with the alternative rock band Eels, and touring with ELO II, has passed away.

Helle Huxley, his wife, confirmed in a Facebook post that the 70-year-old died in his sleep on Jan. 30. No cause of death was provided.

“This is Parthenon’s wife, Helle Huxley. I’m so sad to share the heartbreaking news that Parthenon passed away peacefully in his sleep early this morning,” she wrote alongside a photo of her husband performing.

After Helle announced his passing, friends and fans shared tributes on the post praising Huxley’s life and work.

“A very great man and songwriter. I listen to his original music almost every day,” one top comment read.

Parthenon Huxley was born Richard Willett Miller in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to his online obituary. He adopted his stage name to reflect his love of Greek culture and the author Aldous Huxley. Huxley first gained notice in Chapel Hill, N.C., with the single “Buddha, Buddha, Buddha” in 1983. He later moved to Los Angeles after he was signed by Columbia Records, which released his debut album, Sunny Nights, in 1988.

Collaborator Pays Tribute to Huxley: ‘I Already Miss Him’

Huxley later became a staff songwriter for MCA Music Publishing. He also worked with Mark Oliver Everett, known as E from the band Eels. Together, they co-produced the albums A Man Called E and Broken Toy Shop and co-wrote the top 10 alternative hit “Goodbye Cruel World.”

On Jan. 31, Everett posted a tribute to Huxley on the Eels’ official Instagram account.

“So sad to hear of the passing of my old friend Parthenon Huxley,” Everett began, writing alongside a stark black and white portrait of Hexley. “He was a big part of my early days in Southern California. The first person I ever met who had put out a record. We wrote songs together, and he produced my first album, A Man Called E. We kept in touch over the years, and he joined us onstage at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, one of the last shows of our latest tour, a full-circle moment I’m very grateful for.”

“Parmesan Huntsley, as I knew him (I never could get his name quite right), was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, and we’ve had countless laughs over the years, starting with the endless pile of hilarious cartoons he drew at my expense while making A Man Called E. I already miss him. -E #parthenonhuxley,” he concluded.

Parthenon Huxley’s Work with ELO Part II

In 1998, Huxley joined ELO Part II, an offshoot of the Electric Light Orchestra formed by original drummer and co-founder Bev Bevan. The group, which operated without ELO frontman Jeff Lynne, toured globally and was later renamed The Orchestra. During this time, Huxley continued to release solo albums. These include Homemade Spaceship (2005), Mile High Fan (2006), and his latest, As Good as Advertised (2023).

Mik Kaminski and Parthenon Huxley perform during the Adi Hirschall and ELO Concert at Hauptplatz Purkersdorf on June 16, 2012, in Purkersdorf, Austria. (Photo by Manfred Schmid/Getty Images)

He also wrote a memoir about his life in the music business, Electric Light Odyssey: My Zigzag Life and the Iconic Band that Changed Everything.

Huxley is survived by his wife, Helle, and their daughters, Fiona and Imogen. He is also survived by his mother, Phyllis, and his older brothers, Tim, Tom, and Chuck.