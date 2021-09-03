Rihanna Forcing A$AP Rocky To Sign A Prenup To Protect Her $1 Billion?

Is Rihanna refusing to get married to A$AP Rocky until he signs a prenup? According to one tabloid, Rihanna wants to protect her money, upsetting A$AP Rocky because he thinks the singer doubts the strength of their relationship. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and their relationship? Gossip Cop digs deeper to investigate.

Rihanna Protecting Her Billion-Dollar Empire?

According to the National Enquirer, Rihanna wants A$AP Rocky to sign an iron-clad prenup before the two officially tie the knot. Although she may be head over heels for the rapper, Rihanna is standing her ground regarding the prenup. “Rihanna grew up poor, and she says it is her duty to protect what she’s worked so hard for,” an insider close to the newly minted billionaire claims.

It makes sense that Rihanna wants to protect her fortune, but the famously flirtatious rapper seems a little hurt by the circumstances. Per the same insider, Rocky “feels like it’s like betting on them to fail” as a couple. Even though he’s insulted by the prenup, the source says, “Rihanna will get her way, and Rocky will have to cave.” And if the “Fashion Killa” rapper doesn’t sign the prenup, Rihanna is happy to remain unmarried.

What’s Going On With Rihanna And A$AP Rocky?

Based on the National Enquirer’s narrative, you’d think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be on the verge of a breakup if the prenup goes through. However, Gossip Cop looks at the story from a wider lens. The two aren’t even engaged yet, and the tabloid is already making steep assumptions about their relationship.

Additionally, the two have an extensive dating history, so it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t be on the same page about something so drastic. Rocky himself couldn’t stop talking about the future with her when he appeared on the cover of GQ’s July issue, and he explicitly said that everything about their relationship is easier since he knows she’s “The One.” The idea of him dismissing her concerns and fighting with her about their future is laughable.

Another reason Gossip Cop isn’t giving this Rihanna/A$AP Rocky drama much credit is the notorious unreliability of the National Enquirer. In the past, the outlet has made up false stories about the singer. The Enquirer reported that Rihanna was destined for heartbreak after falling for Rocky, who would leave her soon. Nine months later, that story looks foolish. Even back in February 2020, the tabloid claimed her family was panicking over her partying with Rocky. When it comes to the newly minted billionaire, the Enquirer is the last outlet to trust.