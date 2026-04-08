‘Righteous Gemstones’ Star and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

A Righteous Gemstones alum and his wife just welcomed their first child, and let’s just say the baby boy’s name suggests he won’t be a quiet addition to the family.

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On March 20, Tony Cavalero—fan favorite for his role as Satanist-turned-evangelical-Christian Keefe Chambers on Righteous Gemstones—and his wife, Annie, announced they have a new mouth to feed. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy with a name that’s as unique as his dad’s onscreen persona.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a representative for Tony, 42, and Annie, 40, announced that the couple named their son Rowdy.

“Actor Tony and jewelry designer wife Annie Cavalero are overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child, a son, Rowdy Baria Cavalero, born on March 11, 2026, at 9:39 p.m.,” the couple’s rep revealed.

Rowdy weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 inches long at birth.

Tony and Annie met while performing at the legendary improv group The Groundlings in Los Angeles. Their son’s birth comes “after a deeply personal journey spanning nearly a decade, including nine rounds of IVF.”

“Following a brief but brave stay in the NICU, he is now home in his parents’ arms, already living up to his strong and spirited name,” the rep continued. “In a full-circle moment, Tony and Annie manifested his name, Rowdy Bear, eleven years ago at their wedding.”

‘Righteous Gemstones’ Star and Wife Manifested Their Baby Boy’s Name Over Ten Years Ago…

At their 2015 wedding, Tony and Annie posed in a photo booth with a sign that read “Rowdy,” hinting at their future baby’s name long before he arrived. Talk about manifesting…

While both are comedic actors, Annie moonlights as a jewelry designer and comedy writer. Tony, on the other hand, is best known for his role as Keefe on The Righteous Gemstones and as Vic on DMV.

Tony Cavalero and Annie Cavalero attend the Season four premiere of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ in Los Angeles, California in March 2025. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Meanwhile, in August 2025, the couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Tony shared a video montage of their life together on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“💛10 years my love 💖Let’s keep being silly little geese and do 100 more and beyond! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @anniecavalero 🫶 Honestly, the luckiest man in the world!,” he wrote alongside the sweet footage.