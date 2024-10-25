Retired Veteran Dead at 79 After Allegedly Eating Contaminated Boar’s Head Meat

Boar’s Head is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a retired veteran who allegedly died after eating its ham.

Retired Air Force veteran Otis Adams Jr., 79, passed away in May after purchasing allegedly contaminated meat from a Publix grocery store in the Tampa area, as detailed in a complaint filed in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota County, Florida, per The New York Post.

In July, Boar’s Head recalled 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meats and cheeses following a listeria outbreak that resulted in dozens of illnesses, with at least 10 fatalities.

In July, Boar’s Head issued a recall of products after a liverwurst sample tested positive for listeria. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The outbreak was attributed to liverwurst produced at a plant in Jarratt, Virginia. The plant was previously cited for numerous health and safety violations over the past year.

However, Adams reportedly didn’t eat liverwurst before his death.

According to the lawsuit, on or around April 12, Adams’ wife, Judith, bought Boar’s Head Tavern Ham and Boar’s Head Yellow American Cheese at a Publix for her husband.

Two weeks later, she returned to the same Publix to purchase additional Boar’s Head Tavern Ham for her husband, the lawsuit detailed.

The Lawsuit Claims the Veteran Ate Boar’s Head Products For Days Leading Up to His Death

The filing claims Adams consumed the Boar’s Head ham over the following days. He subsequently fell ill, exhibiting symptoms such as weakness, diarrhea, fatigue, and a fever.

According to the lawsuit, his illness deteriorated swiftly, leading to blood infections that resulted in meningitis and sepsis.

Adams passed away on May 5.

The United States Department of Agriculture is currently looking into how it managed Boar’s Head. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, attorneys at Morgan & Morgan issued a statement regarding the death of the veteran.

“We allege that his painful, untimely death was completely preventable,” they said in the statement. “Mrs. Adams is fighting to hold Boar’s Head accountable for the allegedly unsafe conditions at the Jarratt, VA facility that allegedly led to her husband’s death, and to make sure no one else has to go through the pain and loss she has experienced.”

She is pursuing “just and proper” damages and relief as determined by the court.

In September, Boar’s Head announced the elimination of liverwurst production and sales, along with the closure of its Virginia factory. The United States Department of Agriculture is also currently conducting an internal investigation into its management of Boar’s Head.

In addition to his wife, Adams is survived by his sister, three sons, seven grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.