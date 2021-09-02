Reports Say Robert Pattinson, Taylor Swift, Brooklyn Beckham Getting Married In London Soon

London may be the hottest wedding destination for the stars right now. The cloudy city keeps popping up as a potential destination for many celebrity dream weddings, and if a star is British, then there’s a good chance they’ll get wed close to home. Here are the latest rumors we’ve heard about celebrity weddings in the Big Smoke.

Robert Pattinson’s Secret Ceremony

According to OK!, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were planning a top-secret London wedding for this winter. A friend said, “They want to have a small ceremony in London around Christmas with just family and a few close friends to toast with.” The friend concluded, “They know in their hearts that they’re a perfect fit and feel it’s time to get married and settle down.” The two could even start a family in a few years.

This story was partially right as Waterhouse and Pattinson are in love, but there appears to be no wedding in the works. E! News, a far more reputable source than the tabloid in question, maintained that they were not in a rush. A source explained, “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.” The Good Time star could get engaged soon, but no wedding is in the works.

Taylor Swift’s Pub Affair

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were, according to Heat, planning a “low-key wedding” in Alwyn’s home country of London. An insider said, “Taylor has decided that she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of their friends and family.” While a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island sounded appealing, Alwyn completely changed her views on love. London was chosen because Swift “knows that Joe is much happier away from the spotlight and loves his quiet life in the U.K.,” a source explained. The “Our Song” singer was hoping to hold a second ceremony for her famous friends and extended family.

We brought this story to a source close to the couple, and we were told it was very false. Alwyn and Swift aren’t engaged yet, so a wedding is pretty much out of the question. This story came out 16 months ago, and no bar wedding happened.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Biggest Secret

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged in July 2020, and Life & Style claimed they quickly got married in London. While a lavish ceremony was in the works, the two apparently didn’t see a point in waiting. An Instagram post saw Beckham wearing what could be a wedding band, and Peltz could already be pregnant as well.

This story failed to account for the fact that Beckham just enjoys wearing rings. It’s not hard to find photos of Brooklyn with rings on his fingers, so there was nothing special about the wedding band photo. Recent photos of Peltz showed no visible signs of pregnancy, so Gossip Cop debunked the story.