Report: Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Caught In ‘Public Bust-Up’

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on the rocks? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about the two having an argument in public. Let’s look back on that story and see where Mendes and Gosling stand.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes ‘Tired And Tense’?

A story in Woman’s Day said Mendes and Gosling looked hostile on a drive around Hollywood. Tension was reportedly overflowing between the two, and their reclusive nature made the sighting even more significant. An insider said Mendes was uncomfortable with “Ryan’s ‘heartthrob status’” and friendship with Emma Stone. Mendes was accusing Gosling of “wanting more from [Stone], or worse, of something happening between them on set.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that this was a very old love triangle. As far back as 2017, when La La Land was fresh on the mind, multiple tabloids claimed Gosling would leave Mendes for Stone, but that never happened. As for the public argument, photos of the two driving around did not show any argument whatsoever. Gosling was smiling and Mendes was talking, so there was no obvious argument.

Did They Split Up?

Nope! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are still going strong, so this whole public fight story was ridiculous. The Achilles’ heel of any tabloid attack on these two is their privacy. Mendes’ Instagram page is wiped at the moment, and she makes a point of not posting any photos of her kids. She won’t even post photos taken by Gosling. She commented in 2020, “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”

Since they’re so private, there’s no way anyone in their inner circle would ever talk to an outlet like Woman’s Day. Mendes is still retired from acting, but she has expressed interest in making a comeback someday. Hopefully, she can return to the Fast & Furious franchise before too long.

Gosling has a slew of upcoming projects. His next film is the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man where he stars opposite Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. He’s also going to play the titular Wolfman.

Other Myths

