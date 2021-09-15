Report: Prince William, Kate Middleton Welcoming Baby No. 4

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William expecting their fourth child? One tabloid claims the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering having another baby. Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton Handles Pressure Of Royalty With Grace?

This week’s edition of OK! reflects on Kate Middleton’s royal life so far and reports that the duchess may have some big news to share. While Middleton’s marriage to Prince William may look like a fairytale, the outlet notes that she’s had her fair share of struggles. That being said, she’s always handled them with grace and modesty. An insider explains, “Kate’s the first to admit she’s made some mistakes, but no one holds that against her,” adding, “She just seems so relatable, and that has endeared her to millions of fans.”

Middleton has been plagued with rumors about her marriage and criticisms of her looks throughout her time as a duchess, but she’s handled it all in stride. But Middleton’s life was shaken up once again as her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, abandoned their royal duties and moved to the United States. “She’s taken on a lot more work since they left, and that’s something that’s earned her even more praise,” says the source. “There seems to be nothing she can’t do,” but Middleton isn’t without her support system.

Kate Middleton Gearing Up To Take The Throne?

The magazine says she relies heavily on Queen Elizabeth II for advice. “The queen herself tutored Kate in how to be dutiful and make the most of her senior royal status,” the tipster muses. “Kate says it’s an honor, and her bond with the queen is noted whenever she stands beside her.” And as Middleton gears up to one day become queen herself, she is staying focused on her charitable efforts to help children. “Anything that has to do with children, she’s on board.”

Finally, the publication reveals that Middleton is even considering having another child herself. “The buzz is Kate and William are considering a fourth child,” says the insider. “There’s some anxiety because Kate suffered from severe morning sickness during her previous pregnancies, but they would love to have another girl. They may just go for it!”

‘Down-To-Earth Duchess’ Trying For Another Baby?

There’s no need to dispute the majority of this report’s claims. The outlet didn’t provide anything information that wasn’t readily available to the public, so it’s unclear why this story exists at all. Middleton is greatly admired by the public and seems to handle her royal duties with grace — that’s all true. This article spends most of its time celebrating the duchess, thought it can’t help but take a dig at Meghan Markle.

What the article is really gearing up to is the revelation that Middleton is considering having another baby. While anything is possible, there’s just no evidence to suggest Middleton is planning to have a fourth child. She and William seem content with their current brood and haven’t expressed any interest in expanding it. Besides, OK! has published a version of this story every year since 2017.

Old Hat For The Tabloid

Four years ago, the tabloid claimed the duchess was expecting a girl when she was actually pregnant with a baby boy. Only a few months later, the tabloid claimed Middleton was actually expecting twin girls. Then the magazine reported Middleton was due to give birth in April of 2019. And most recently, the magazine alleged Middleton would give birth to twins in early 2020. None of these stories turned out to be true, making it clear OK! can’t be trusted.