Report: Oprah Winfrey Planning ‘Intimate Wedding’ In Santa Barbara

Is Oprah Winfrey still planning to get married in Santa Barbara? Six months ago, we confronted a story about Winfrey and longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham finally getting hitched. Let’s look back on that story to see what’s going on with the couple.

Montecito Ceremony

New Idea broke the story about Winfrey finally saying “I do” after a 29-year engagement. The two were planning a lavish ceremony in her Montecito mansion. A tipster said, “Oprah’s keeping the guest list super tight — family, Gayle King, and a few key friends like Meghan and Harry.” They were hoping for a simple and safe wedding.

Gossip Cop busted this story at the time for being a bait-and-switch. The title, “Oprah ties the knot,” did not happen. The story itself was about wedding planning, but the title made readers believe the wedding had already happened. This misleading practice is extremely common, especially from New Idea, so this was an easy story to debunk.

Did Oprah Get Married?

Graham and Winfrey are still not married since this intimate ceremony did not happen. As expected, the story was completely made up. Graham and Winfrey mark 35 years together in 2021, so there’s still reason to celebrate.

Winfrey’s been asked many times over the years why she’s never gotten married. In 2015, she told Shonda Rhimes that she wanted Graham to propose but couldn’t go through with it. She said, “What I realized is, I don’t want to be married. Because I could not have the life that I created for myself … I knew that I couldn’t do it.”

Wedding Stories Abound

You’d think tabloids would get the message after decades of the status quo, but tabloids never learn. Winfrey personally shot down a tabloid rumor in 2016 making an identical claim.

6 people who know me well have called today congratulating me or surprised they weren't invited to my wedding.

IT' s NOT TRUE!! — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 5, 2016

Back in 2018, this very tabloid claimed Winfrey was secretly already married to Graham. It wasn’t true in 2018, and it’s not true now. Weddings are an easy story to sell, so it comes as no surprise that New Idea regularly invents them.

This tabloid claimed Kylie Minogue was getting married, but she personally shot that rumor down. It doesn’t even matter if the couple is already married. Gossip Cop has debunked vow renewal stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

A Winfrey wedding would be a swell way to celebrate an anniversary, but there’s no indication that it’s in the works. This intimate wedding never happened, and unless Winfrey and Graham have a total change of heart, it probably never will.