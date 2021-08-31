Report: Mariska Hargitay ‘Bowing Out’ Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Is Mariska Hargitay leaving Law & Order: SVU? One report says she can’t keep up with the demands of the show anymore. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bowing Out?’

According to OK!, Hargitay is rethinking her future on Law & Order: SVU after breaking her ankle in July. A source says she’s “been hobbling around the set shooting the new season, and friends say the accident has made her realize she can’t continue doing this forever.” Her ankle reportedly didn’t recover as much as she had hoped, and now she’s feeling the strain.

While Hargitay does have her husband and three kids to spend time with, it wouldn’t be easy leaving the program behind. A friend says, “This has been the role of a lifetime, and it’s meant everything to her.” She’s currently signed on for one more season, and no one’s sure what will come next. The pal concludes, “When the day comes, she’ll definitely have tears in her eyes.”

What’s Going On With Mariska Hargitay?

Real friends never talk to tabloids, so you can disregard what these supposed insiders have to say. The title of this tabloid report, “Bowing Out?”, contains a very important question mark. This betrays that the entire article is pure speculation.

OK! says she’s contemplating leaving but never actually says she’s planning to do anything for at least a year. It’s a crafty strategy and absolves the tabloid from making an actual prediction. Only time will tell if Hargitay leaves SVU, but there’s reason to believe that she’s sticking around.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hargitay did not sound eager to leave anything behind. She said, “I’m in it for the long haul.” She even explained that she told the showrunner, “’You keep writing like this, I’ll stay for 25 years.’ Why would I leave? I’m so grateful.” A lot can happen in three years, including a broken ankle, but she’s also determined to come to work on crutches. She seems as dedicated as ever.

Hargitay has continuously stressed that her ankle’s getting better every day. She told People, “I am getting better every day and very excited to go back to work and keep the streets of New York City safe.” Her enthusiasm hasn’t waned even slightly, so there’s no reason to buy into this OK! report.

Rumor Mill Churns

This tabloid regularly publishes stories about actors leaving Hollywood, yet they always seem to stick around. In 2018, Gwen Stefani was apparently quitting music for Blake Shelton. It claimed Tom Selleck was getting ready to retire. It ran a cover story about Sandra Bullock leaving Hollywood all the way back in 2017.

None of these celebrities actually ended up ending their careers, exposing OK! in the process. Nobody can say for sure what the future holds for SVU or Hargitay, but she’s totally on board right now.