Report: Dr. Fauci Caught Failing Lie Detector Test About Origins Of COVID?

Was Dr. Anthony Fauci caught in a lie about the origins of COVID-19? One tabloid claims the doctor was being deceptive in an interview about the virus. Here’s what we actually know.

‘Voice Spikes’ Prove Dr. Fauci Is Lying About COVID Origins?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Dr. Fauci hasn’t been honest when informing the American people about where COVID came from. The tabloid supposedly was able to obtain exclusive findings from a lie-detecting voice-analysis machine. In May 2020, Fauci stated that all available evidence suggested that COVID-19 could not have been created in a lab, but was a product of natural evolution.

But according to one voice analysis specialist, “He was flat-out lying! He is hiding the truth when he states [that the virus wasn’t] artificially or deliberately manipulated. He knows even at that early point in the pandemic that this was a real possibility.” The analyzer goes on to claim that Fauci was lying on multiple occasions when it came to China’s affiliation with the virus.

But Fauci hasn’t been fibbing about everything. Apparently, the doctor was honest when he said, “We can get herd immunity really easily if we get everyone vaccinated.” But when Fauci was asked if he was truthful about the virus’ origins and he responded “I have never lied before the Congress,” the same analysis suggested that wasn’t true. “You can clearly see as much in the amount of stress when he says that. It just absolutely stands out that he lied,” says the analyzer.

Are Lie Detectors Accurate?

While it is occasionally used in legal matters, lie detection is a pseudoscience. Traditional polygraph tests are inadmissible in a court setting because their accuracy has been heavily disputed. The reason is because lie detectors look for stress. Many things can cause stress and it doesn’t always indicate dishonesty. But this voice analysis software is even less reliable.

Polygraph tests monitor heart rate, which is a sure-fire way to detect stress. As for voice analysis, law enforcement can’t even rely on these devices to identify who’s speaking, let alone if the speaker is under some kind of stress. While the magazine presents these findings as scientific, they are pure fantasy. Even if the machine were reliable for detecting stress — which it isn’t — that is not proof that someone is lying.

This report just goes to show how untrustworthy this tabloid is. Its reliance on a sham science to misinform its readers about COVID shows a clear disregard for public safety. If readers are looking for the latest updates on the pandemic, we don’t advise picking up the National Enquirer.

