Report: Bruce Springsteen ‘Wasting Away,’ Friends Fearing For His Health

Is Bruce Springsteen withering away? The legendary rock star recently looked a bit worse for wear during a performance. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Glory Days Seem Behind Fading Star’

According to the Globe, Springsteen’s performance at New York City’s 9/11 memorial has left friends and doctors worried. The “Bobby Jean” singer “looked like death warmed over, a wraith and a shadow of his former self,” a pal says.

Springsteen’s voice was a bit hoarse as well. Since mental illness runs in his family, a doctor suggests, “There is definitely something going on. Drugs to treat depression usually cause weight gain. Sudden unexplained loss of weight, particularly loss of muscle, is often due to a hidden cancer!”

What’s Going On Bruce Springsteen?

Think about what this so-called doctor, a “longevity specialist,” just said: If someone gains weight, they’re on anti-depressants. If someone loses weight, they must have cancer. This is offensive, plain, and simple.

This “longevity specialist” has not treated Springsteen, so this drivel is even less relevant. Also, what kind of friend would refer to their buddy as looking “like death warmed over”? That’s not how people talk, nor would a friend ever talk to this tabloid in the first place.

He’s In Great Shape

The “Hungry Heart” singer revealed in his memoir Born to Run that he turned to weightlifting to help his depression. He’s notorious for being in great shape. During a 2014 appearance on Late Night, he beat Jimmy Fallon in a push-up contest. Granted this was a few years ago, but it shows how much dedication he has for his body.

In recent years, Springsteen has decided to ease up on his workout routine. He told Men’s Health last year, “I lift a little weight to stay toned, I may get on the treadmill. I walk, I don’t run anymore.” The “Boss” is 72, so he can lighten the load a little bit.

As for his mental health, Springsteen’s been upfront about mental illness. He told Esquire in 2018: “I’m on a variety of medications.” Discussing this in public is a brave thing to do, especially since trashy tabloids like Globe will inevitably use it as ammunition is a stupid hit piece.

As for the 9/11 concert, it may be shocking if you haven’t seen Springsteen since 1985. His voice has gotten a bit gruffer every subsequent album. He does look a bit skinny, though that can easily be explained by his form-fitting suit. He still rocks the performance.

The Globe pulls this tactic all the time where it compares a photo of a star from decades ago to their appearance now. In this story, Springsteen at 72 is compared to Springsteen at 36. It’s impossible to look exactly the same over 30 years apart, and it just sets impossible body standards to suggest otherwise.

Other Celebrity Health Scares

Gossip Cop spotted the exact same tactic in a recent story about Henry Winkler. It compared the “Fonz” actor during Happy Days to how he looks now. It also compared Kurt Russell in 2021 to how he looked during Escape from New York. In the eyes of this rag, growing older is a sin unto itself.

This tabloid has recently run hit pieces attacking Brian Wilson and the Rolling Stones, folks who continue to tour and make hits nearly 60 years into their careers. The longevity of these musicians is something to marvel at, not trash. Springsteen looks better than most men his age, so this story is bogus.