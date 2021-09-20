Renee Zellweger’s ‘Dangerous Romance’ With Ant Anstead Has Friends Worried?

Is Renee Zellweger freaking out her social circle with her relationship with Ant Anstead? One report says the two-time Academy Award winner has left her friends worried because of his sketchy dating history. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bathroom Hookup’

According to In Touch, Anstead has completely enchanted Zellweger. Everything’s going very well and very fast, with friends believing marriage could soon be on the horizon. Zellweger’s friends are getting a bit worried that she could be setting herself up for more heartbreak.

Anstead’s been stalked by cheating allegations for years. A source explains, “Some believe he’s on the rebound, and others fear he could be using Renee for fame. Her friends want her to dump him.” Anstead’s alleged former mistress even says, “He makes you feel special… but then is a total jerk.”

Anstead’s only had kind words for Zellweger, but the mistress suspects that he wouldn’t be interested in her were it not for her fame. She suggests Zellweger should “100 percent get a prenup… and he would be an absolute idiot if he cheated on her.” Zellweger could open doors for Anstead in Hollywood, but she’s nobody’s fool. The source concludes, “If Ant doesn’t have the best intentions, she will see through him.”

What’s Going On With Renee Zellweger?

The final sentence of this story renders the rest of the article worthless. The alleged mistress has no connection to Zellweger at all but still gives Zellweger enough credit to see through any shenanigans. If that’s the case, then this whole “using her for fame” narrative must go out the window. Since they are dating, then naturally Anstead must be taking it seriously.

Everyone’s got a history, Zellweger included. Both she and Anstead have numerous exes who probably wouldn’t say exclusively kind things. This alone shouldn’t negate any blossoming romances. If that were true, then nobody could really date anyone.

Gossip Cop is unbothered by this story. Zellweger and Anstead just went Instagram official! This means they’re both taking the relationship seriously. Since real friends of Zellweger would never talk to an outlet like In Touch, we just don’t buy this story.

Other Tall Tales

This exact claim has popped up once before. Star recently claimed Zellweger’s friends were warning her about Anstead and thought he was using her for fame. We can’t pretend to know what goes on inside Anstead’s head, but we do know that they’re obviously delighted by one another.

That narrative was at least plausible. A few years ago, NW claimed Zellweger was marrying Tom Cruise in some bizarre Jerry Maguire fan fiction. That never happened. Time will tell what happens for Zellweger and Anstead, but for now, they’re having fun.