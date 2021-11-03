Suggest

Renée Zellweger Panicking After Ant Anstead Pumped The Brakes On Relationship?

A source says Anstead has Zellweger confused and fearful that he’s ready to leave.

By Ariel Gordon
November 3, 2021
side by side photos of Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is Renée Zellweger panicking she and Ant Anstead are headed for splitsville? One tabloid claims Anstead is giving the Bridget Jones star mixed signals. Here’s what we know.

Renée Zellweger’s New Romance Losing Steam?

This week, Star reports Renée Zellweger is feeling uneasy about her relationship with Ant Anstead. Apparently, recent comments from Anstead have the actress worried their romance isn’t going anywhere. When an interviewer asked Anstead if he and Zellweger were moving in together, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host replied that it was “too soon” for that. But that’s the first Zellweger has heard of it.

His comment reportedly “threw Renée for a loop,” according to a source. “Especially because they’ve already discussed taking the next step and getting engaged.” In fact, Zellweger recently put her LA home on the market thinking she’d be moving with with Anstead. “The last thing she wants is to seem needy, so she’s doing her best to play it cool, but the truth is, she’s freaking out,” the tipster dishes.

Renée Zellweger ‘Freaking Out’ Over Comments?

We seriously doubt Renee Zellweger is too worried about Anstead’s comments. The tabloid chose to omit many other nice things Anstead said about Zellweger during the interview. After noting that he and Zellweger aren’t quite ready for cohabitation, he said, “We’re taking things nice and slow, and we’re really happy.” He also said he was just in New Orleans, visiting Zellweger while she shoots a movie.

“I went out there a couple weeks ago to spend some time with her and am heading back out there this weekend,” he said, adding Zellweger is a “good traveler and she’s been to that city before, so it’s nice. Looking forward to getting back.” And just a few months ago, Anstead gushed about his relationship with Zellweger. “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected,” he said at the time. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that, right?”

Anstead even posted a sweet photo of him and Zellweger kissing to Instagram earlier this month. In the caption, Anstead gushed about his time in New Orleans, adding, “All made made better by magical company to share it with…. [heart emoji]”. It’s obvious Anstead and Zellweger are doing just fine, and we’re sure they’re on the same page about their relationship.

The Tabloids On Renée Zellweger And Ant Anstead’s Relationship

It’s like the tabloids are rooting for this couple to break up. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer reported “narcissistic” Zellweger was driving Anstead off. Then Woman’s Day reported Zellweger’s friends didn’t trust Anstead. And more recently, In Touch claimed Zellweger’s friends worried Anstead was “dangerous.” Obviously, the tabloids don’t have any real insight into Zellweger and Anstead’s romance.

